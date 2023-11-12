Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M expected to fire Jimbo Fisher after nearly 6 seasons: reports

Fisher is reportedly set to receive a $76 million buyout

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Texas A&M reportedly plans to fire head coach Jimbo Fisher after another year of missing out on the College Football Playoff and finishing well below expectations.

The Aggies moved to 6-4 overall on the season and 4-3 against SEC opponents with a 51-10 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday. Multiple reports indicated on Sunday that school officials were planning to meet with Fisher to tell him their decision.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jimbo Fisher in Dallas

Head coach Jimbo Fisher watches his team warm up before the Southwest Classic between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies on Sept. 30, 2023, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (John Bunch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images))

TexasAgs.com first reported the Fisher decision. The school didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fisher took over the head coaching job in 2018 after eight years at Florida State, which yielded the school a national championship. He came in with big expectations as his tenure started with a 9-4 record and a Gator Bowl win.

MICHIGAN REMAINS UNDEFEATED, DEFEATS PENN STATE AMID JIM HARBAUGH'S BAN

Jimbo Fisher at Ole Miss

Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies. during the game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Nov. 4, 2023, in Oxford, Mississippi. (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Fisher. 58, had the top recruiting class for the Aggies in 2022 and was in the top 10 in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Fisher’s best year came in the coronavirus pandemic-impacted season of 2020, when the team was 9-1 and finished with an Orange Bowl victory and landed at No. 4 in the final rankings.

Texas A&M hadn’t won more than eight games since then, finishing 5-7 last year and 8-4 in 2021.

He signed a 10-year, $75 million contract when he joined the Aggies from the Seminoles. Before the 2021 season, he was extended through the 2031 season, which came with a massive buyout clause. He’s expected to walk away with $76 million.

Jimbo Fisher vs Tennessee

Head coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies stands on the sidelines against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on Oct. 14, 2023, in Knoxville. ( Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fisher’s overall record is 128-48.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.