Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Detroit Tigers
Published

Minor league baseball manager exits game through stands after ejection

Brayan Pena played several years in majors before becoming manager

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Midwest League is in full gear and Friday night’s game between the Lake County Captains and West Michigan Whitecaps got a bit heated and led to the ejection of both managers.

Whitecaps manager Brayan Pena and Captains manager Omir Santos were on the chopping block during the game. But it was Pena who went viral in the ninth inning for what he did after he was tossed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bryan Pena with the Tigers

Manager Brayan Pena took an alternate route from the ball field after his ejection. (Tony Firriolo/MLB via Getty Images)

West Michigan led Lake County, 4-3, in the top of the ninth inning. After a curveball that appeared to be low was called a strike, Pena was chirping from the third-base box and got ejected. Irate, he came down the line to give the umpire a piece of his mind.

Pena started to walk back toward his dugout when he did a 180 and walked across the grass behind the home plate umpire. He had a few more words for him. Instead of walking toward right field where he would be able to leave the stadium, Pena jumped over the wall that separates the fans from the field and walked up the stairs toward the concourse.

Brayan Pena for the Cardinals

Brayan Pena jumped over the wall that separates the fans from the field and walked up the stairs toward the concourse. (Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

YOUNG RED SOX SUPPORTER RECEIVES FOUL BALL FROM GENEROUS FAN, SUBSEQUENTLY FIRES IT BACK ONTO FIELD

Pena played in the majors for five different teams from 2005 to 2016.

Lake County tied the game in the bottom of the inning. West Michigan put up four runs in the 10th but Lake County countered with five runs to win the game, 9-8. Over the course of the weekend, the two teams would split their series, 3-3.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Whitecaps are the High-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers and the Captains are affiliated with the Cleveland Guardians.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.