Boston Red Sox
Young Red Sox supporter receives foul ball from generous fan, subsequently fires it back onto field

Red Sox, Yankees playing doubleheader on Father's Day

Ryan Gaydos
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Boston Red Sox looked to knock off their longtime American League rivals, the New York Yankees, on Father’s Day at Fenway Park, and one fan tried to help make a child’s day at the ballpark one of the best – but it backfired spectacularly.

The NESN broadcast showed one man doing the right thing by giving a foul ball he snagged to a young Red Sox fan who was watching the game with his older brother and father. The young man received the ball and immediately threw it back onto the field.

Kaleb Ort pitches

Boston Red Sox's Kaleb Ort delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees in the first inning, June 18, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The father, in a pink shirt and red cap, tried to stop it but to no avail. The young boy’s brother seemed to be in disbelief as the nice afternoon outing took a wild turn.

Luckily, the Red Sox came through to make sure the family doesn’t go home unhappy. The organization reportedly gave the group a signed Kenley Jansen jersey and a new baseball.

Jake Bauers misses the catch

Jake Bauers of the New York Yankees can't get this RBI single off the wall by Justin Turner of the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning of game one of a doubleheader at Fenway Park on June 18, 2023, in Boston. (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Sunday afternoon’s game was a part of a doubleheader on Sunday as Saturday’s game was washed out.

Boston entered the game with a 35-35 record and New York was 39-31. Both teams are chasing the Tampa Bay Rays, which became the first club in the majors to reach the 50-win milestone this season.

A Red Sox cap

The broadcast showed a man giving a foul ball to a young Red Sox fan who was watching the game with his older brother and father. The young man received the ball and immediately threw it back onto the field. (Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

The Red Sox were 14 games behind the Rays and the Yankees were 10 games behind.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.