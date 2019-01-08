Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Timberwolves' Derrick Rose tells doubters 'kill yourself,' then apologizes

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Derrick Rose #25 of the Minnesota Timberwolves watches from the bench as teammates take on the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on December 26, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose suffered yet another injury Monday -- though this one was self-inflicted.

Rose, who's bounced back to All-Star form after several disappointing and injury-riddled seasons, told reporters anyone who doubts the sustainability of his recent success should "kill yourself." The remark came after a question about how the firing of Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau might affect Rose going forward.

“I have a lot of confidence in myself,” he said, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “Thibs was just the coach that believed in me. He jump-started my career again and for that I'll always be thankful, but for everybody that thinks that it's going to stop, kill yourself.”

Later in the same interview, Rose doubled down on the controversial comments.

“Like I said, for everybody that think I'm not going to play the same way, kill yourself, because I believe in myself,” he said.

But, eventually, Rose got wind of the growing backlash and took to Twitter to apologize.

“I messed up by using the slang term ‘kill yourself’ today in response to a question about whether I can continue to perform without coach Thibs. I did not mean it literally and regret using it so I apologize,” he tweeted.

Rose has played in 32 games for Minnesota, averaging 18.9 points and 4.8 assists. He’s been sidelined with an ankle injury since Dec. 28.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @GaydosFNC.