Minnesota Timberwolves' Derrick Rose tells doubters 'kill yourself,' then apologizes

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose suffered yet another injury Monday -- though this one was self-inflicted.

Rose, who's bounced back to All-Star form after several disappointing and injury-riddled seasons, told reporters anyone who doubts the sustainability of his recent success should "kill yourself." The remark came after a question about how the firing of Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau might affect Rose going forward.

“I have a lot of confidence in myself,” he said, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “Thibs was just the coach that believed in me. He jump-started my career again and for that I'll always be thankful, but for everybody that thinks that it's going to stop, kill yourself.”

FORMER TURKISH NBA PLAYER SLAMS KNICKS' ENES KANTER OVER DECISION TO SKIP LONDON GAME

Later in the same interview, Rose doubled down on the controversial comments.

“Like I said, for everybody that think I'm not going to play the same way, kill yourself, because I believe in myself,” he said.

But, eventually, Rose got wind of the growing backlash and took to Twitter to apologize.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I messed up by using the slang term ‘kill yourself’ today in response to a question about whether I can continue to perform without coach Thibs. I did not mean it literally and regret using it so I apologize,” he tweeted.

Rose has played in 32 games for Minnesota, averaging 18.9 points and 4.8 assists. He’s been sidelined with an ankle injury since Dec. 28.