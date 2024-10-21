Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Lynx

Minnesota Lynx head coach says WNBA title was 'stolen from us' in scathing remarks about referees

The Liberty shot 23 free throws in Game 5; Minnesota had 6

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
It took an overtime in the fifth and final game of the WNBA Finals for the New York Liberty to win its first championship in franchise history.

However, it appears Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve believes it never should have gotten to that point.

"This s--- was stolen from us," she said after the game.

Cheryl Reeve

Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve looks on during a press conference after losing Game Five of the WNBA Finals to the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on Oct. 20, 2024 in New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Reeve was blasting the officials, saying there was way too much "discrepancy" with foul calls.

"All the headlines will be, 'Reeve cries foul.' Bring it on. Bring it on. Because this s--- was stolen from us. Bring it on," she said.

Reeve's biggest issue was a foul called on Lynx center Alanna Smith with 5.2 seconds left in regulation. The Lynx challenged the call, but it was unsuccessful, and Breanna Stewart knocked down a pair of free throws to send the game into overtime.

"At the other end, when they challenged it, if we would have turned that clip in, they would have told us that this was marginal contact, no foul. Guaranteed. Guaranteed," Reeve said. "So, when you review, there should be the same parameters that you're reviewing with, but the three people on the game need a fourth party to let them know. Because that decided the game."

Cheryl Reeve on bunch

Minnesota Lynx head Coach Cheryl Reeve looks on during the game against the New York Liberty during Game 5 of the 2024 WNBA Finals on Oct. 20, 2024 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)

As a whole, though, the Lynx shot just six free throws in Game 5. New York went to the line 23 times.

"I saw a very physical and aggressive New York team," Reeve said. "We know this from being a part of the games for so long that sometimes you get away with this stuff when you're physical and aggressive, and they certainly did. It's a shame that officiating had such a hand in a series like this," Reeve said.

"These guys shot 30% [from the floor]. Shot 30%," Reeve said of the Liberty. "The difference was in the foul line."

"It just doesn't feel right that you lose a series with that level of discrepancy. We don't have a team that whines and complains and all that stuff. Sometimes, it probably hurts us. Maybe being a little more, I don't know, something. But you have a star player like Phee that just -- I don't get it. I don't get how she can be held and go to the basket and get hit, and then a marginal, at best, at best, sends their best player to the free throw line. I mean, that's tough. It's tough to swallow."

Stewart hit two more free throws with 10 seconds left in overtime to put the Liberty up by five, all but icing it.

Breanna Stewart with WNBA trophy

Breanna Stewart, #30 of the New York Liberty, celebrates with the WNBA Championship trophy after winning Game Five of the WNBA Finals at Barclays Center on Oct. 20, 2024 in New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images)

For the Lynx, Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride did their best to take home the trophy with 22 and 21 points respectively. However, it ultimately was not enough in the end, as the Liberty were filled with emotions and celebration on their home court. 

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

