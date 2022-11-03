Expand / Collapse search
Charlotte Hornets
Published

Miles Bridges avoids jail time after pleading no contest to felony domestic violence charge

The restricted free agent will have to complete 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling as part of the agreement

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Charlotte Hornets restricted free agent Miles Bridges will not face jail time after he pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge Thursday.

Bridges was sentenced to three years probation when he appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court. The no-contest plea means Bridges accepts the punishment and conviction without formally admitting guilt.

Bridges was accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend in the presence of their two children in May.

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges moves up court during a game against the Denver Nuggets March 28, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges moves up court during a game against the Denver Nuggets March 28, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones, File)

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office filed three felony charges against Bridges in July. Bridges initially pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Bridges' lawyer and the DA's office reached a deal to drop two counts if the 24-year-old pleaded no contest to one felony count of injuring a child's parents.

Bridges will have to complete 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling and 52 weeks of parenting classes as part of the agreement. He also will be required to serve 100 hours of community service and undergo a weekly drug test.

Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets reacts during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. 

Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets reacts during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena April 13, 2022, in Atlanta.  (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

During Bridges' three-year probation, he will not be permitted to own firearms or ammunition. He will also have to pay a $300 restitution fine and a $500 domestic violence fine. A restitution hearing is scheduled for Jan. 13.

A 10-year protective order stipulates that Bridges cannot have any contact with the mother of his children.

Bridges will be permitted to share custody of his children with the woman. However, visitations or any exchanges of the children must be done through a neutral third party.

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) goes up for a shot above Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5), center Wendell Carter Jr. (34), forward Franz Wagner (22) and guard Mychal Mulder (2) during the first half of a game Nov. 24, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) goes up for a shot above Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5), center Wendell Carter Jr. (34), forward Franz Wagner (22) and guard Mychal Mulder (2) during the first half of a game Nov. 24, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Bridges' attorney declined comment.

Bridges remains unsigned, but if he signed a contract with a team, he can be suspended, fined or dismissed in accordance with the NBA collective bargaining agreement.

Los Angeles Police arrested Bridges June 29, and he was later released on bond. The NBA previously said it was investigating the allegations.

The Hornets extended a qualifying offer to Bridges June 28. He led Charlotte in scoring with 20.2 points and 7 rebounds in his fourth season.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.