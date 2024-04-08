Mike Tyson shares first-person training clip as he prepares for Jake Paul

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will have the biggest spectacle of the summer when the two compete in a boxing match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in July.

Over the weekend, Tyson posted a video on his Snapchat of a sparring session with one of his trainers. It showed the view Paul will have as he moves around the ring with the former heavyweight champion.

Tyson was seen wearing Everlast gloves and throwing quick punches. It could be a sign of things to come with more than three months out from the big fight.

"Iron Mike" appeared on "Hannity" last week and talked about his mindset going into the bout.

"I have a weird personality - I don't think it's weird though. Whatever I'm afraid to do, I do it. That's how it is," Tyson told Sean Hannity on Tuesday night. "I was afraid of the Roy [Jones Jr. fight [in 2020].

"I was 100 pounds overweight, I was, however, old, 54, 53, and I said ‘Let’s do it.' Anything I'm afraid of, I confront it. That's my personality. Right now, I'm scared to death."

However, that is what pushes Tyson to get back in the ring.

"I always believed that adversity and nervousness pretty much catapulted me into success. If I didn't have these feelings, I wouldn't go into this fight. I have to have these feelings to fight. Without them, I would never go in the ring."

However, when "reality" sets in, Tyson will be all business, and the butterflies will float away.

"As the fight gets closer, the less nervous I become, because it's reality. And in reality, I'm invincible."

Tyson said Paul has come "a long way from YouTubing."

"I saw a YouTube of him at 16 doing weird dances. That's not the guy I'm gonna be fighting," he said. "This guy is gonna come, he's gonna try to hurt me, which I'm accustomed to, and he's gonna be greatly mistaken."

The fight is set for July 20.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.