Mike Tyson credits Jake Paul, YouTube stars for helping revive boxing interest

Jake Paul is known for being a YouTube star, but Mike Tyson is giving him and his brethren credit for having an impact on boxing.

Tyson credited Paul and other YouTube stars for reigniting the interest in the sweet science, and said they helped the sport “so much.”

“Boxing owes these guys — YouTube boxers — some respect,” Tyson said, via Insider. “Give them some belts because these guys make boxing alive. Boxing was pretty much a dying sport. The UFC was kicking our butt.”

Tyson noted the influence people like Paul have with their enormous YouTube following.

“Now we got these YouTubers, 20 million subscribers? Boxing is coming back thanks to these YouTube boxers,” Tyson said. “I believe the more anyone boxes, the better it is. Boxing has taken some beatings since the UFC has been around.”

Jake Paul, his brother Logan Paul and KSI all have big YouTube followings and have put on some high-profile fights in the last year or so.

Jake Paul fought ex-NBA star Nate Robinson before Tyson took on Roy Jones Jr. He knocked out Robinson in the second round of the fight.

It was only Jake Paul’s second professional boxing match. He had won his first fighter earlier this year.