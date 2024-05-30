Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight 'should not be going ahead' after boxing legend's health scare, UFC great says

UFC legend Michael Bisping took issue with the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight still having the green light later this summer after the boxing legend’s health scare on a plane.

Tyson wrote on social media he was feeling 100% after the incident "even though I don’t need to be to beat Jake Paul." Still, Bisping said on his podcast that it was not a "good look" for Tyson.

"This is just a great example of why a fight like this should not be going ahead," Bisping said on his YouTube channel, via Bloody Elbow.

Bisping said he respected Tyson for taking the fight against Paul at 58 years old but expressed concerns about him being able to sit on a plane for a few hours.

"I think the man is pushing 60 and he’s got some medical problems. Maybe he just had a bit of food poisoning or had some food that just didn’t agree with him, but what we do know is that he was carted off the plan by paramedic and they did ask for medical assistance. … That’s not a good look," he said.

Bisping then took issue with Paul allegedly "cherry-picking another opponent to bolster his resume to make himself look good …" He called it "absolutely embarrassing."

Tyson and Paul are set to fight in a sanctioned bout in Arlington, Texas, on July 20. The fight will be streamed live on Netflix.

Four other fights are also on the card. Katie Taylor will take on Amanda Serrano, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. will fight Darren Till, Ashton Sylve will fight Floyd Schofield and Neeraj Goyat will take on Whindersson Nunes.