Mike Tyson fires off warning shot to Jake Paul in latest sparring session months before fight

Mike Tyson showed his social media followers Saturday just how ready he is to take on Jake Paul as he sparred with a member from his camp in a Nevada parking lot.

Tyson showed off his quickness with strikes to the trainer’s body and hands along with a powerful right hook. It was a clear warning to Paul to show that the 57-year-old former heavyweight champion still has it.

"Can’t wait for this to be Jake," he captioned the video on his Instagram and X accounts.

Tyson and Paul will square off on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The two competitors have started the trash-talking with more than three months to go before the bell sounds.

Paul appeared on "Jesse Watters Primetime" earlier in the week and said Tyson was "underestimating" him.

"I think he’s underestimating me. I truly, I truly think that. And it’s a heavyweight fight," Paul said. "He’s the bigger man, but I’m the faster man. He’s the much stronger man, but I’m fresh. He’s experienced.

"I’m smart, but, in the ring, he may be smarter. So, it’s a really interesting matchup. But I think the whole world … and I think a lot of people see his training videos. And, yes, he looks like a beast. He’s a dog. He’s ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson.

"But I believe I have what it takes to beat him. I know this is the toughest test of my life, and it’s an honor to be in there with Mike. But at the end of the day, I’m gonna be the one who gets my hand raised."

Tyson said on "Hannity" that he was "scared" about fighting Paul, but that was a part of him getting mentally ready.

"As the fight gets closer, the less nervous I become, because it's reality. And in reality, I'm invincible."

Tyson said Paul has come "a long way from YouTubing."

"I saw a YouTube of him at 16 doing weird dances. That's not the guy I'm gonna be fighting," he said. "This guy is gonna come, he's gonna try to hurt me, which I'm accustomed to, and he's gonna be greatly mistaken."

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.