Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boxing

Mike Tyson fires off warning shot to Jake Paul in latest sparring session months before fight

Tyson wrote on social media, 'Can't wait for this to be Jake'

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Mike Tyson showed his social media followers Saturday just how ready he is to take on Jake Paul as he sparred with a member from his camp in a Nevada parking lot.

Tyson showed off his quickness with strikes to the trainer’s body and hands along with a powerful right hook. It was a clear warning to Paul to show that the 57-year-old former heavyweight champion still has it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mike Tyson at Billboard Music Awards

Mike Tyson at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards at The Mayan in Los Angeles, California. The show airs on November 19, 2023, on BBMAs.watch. (Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

"Can’t wait for this to be Jake," he captioned the video on his Instagram and X accounts.

VIEW THE POST ON X.

Tyson and Paul will square off on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The two competitors have started the trash-talking with more than three months to go before the bell sounds.

Paul appeared on "Jesse Watters Primetime" earlier in the week and said Tyson was "underestimating" him.

"I think he’s underestimating me. I truly, I truly think that. And it’s a heavyweight fight," Paul said. "He’s the bigger man, but I’m the faster man. He’s the much stronger man, but I’m fresh. He’s experienced.

MIKE TYSON SHARES FIRST-PERSON TRAINING CLIP AS HE PREPARES FOR JAKE PAUL

Jake Paul posing

Jake Paul reacts after his win against Nate Diaz in a boxing match at American Airlines Center.  (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

"I’m smart, but, in the ring, he may be smarter. So, it’s a really interesting matchup. But I think the whole world … and I think a lot of people see his training videos. And, yes, he looks like a beast. He’s a dog. He’s ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson.

"But I believe I have what it takes to beat him. I know this is the toughest test of my life, and it’s an honor to be in there with Mike. But at the end of the day, I’m gonna be the one who gets my hand raised."

Tyson said on "Hannity" that he was "scared" about fighting Paul, but that was a part of him getting mentally ready.

"As the fight gets closer, the less nervous I become, because it's reality. And in reality, I'm invincible."

Tyson said Paul has come "a long way from YouTubing."

Mike Tyson looks on

Mike Tyson looks on prior to the Heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou at Boulevard Hall on October 28, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I saw a YouTube of him at 16 doing weird dances. That's not the guy I'm gonna be fighting," he said. "This guy is gonna come, he's gonna try to hurt me, which I'm accustomed to, and he's gonna be greatly mistaken."

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.