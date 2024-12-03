Mike Tomlin keeping specifics on handling of Steelers star George Pickens in house: 'Not giving you details'

Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has found himself at the center of controversy multiple times in less than three full seasons in the NFL.

Shortly after the Pittsburgh Steelers' win over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, head coach Mike Tomlin pointed out the apparent need for Pickens to "grow up in a hurry."

Pickens led the Steelers with three catches for 75 yards and a first-quarter touchdown against the Bengals. However, Tomlin was unhappy with the penalties Pickens committed.

The receiver had two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the game. Pittsburgh was charged with nine penalties for 103 yards. On Tuesday, Tomlin declined to reveal more details about how he has dealt with Pickens since.

At one point while talking to reporters Tuesday, Tomlin was asked if Pickens' repetitive penalties were something to be worried about.

"If it is or isn’t, I wouldn’t necessarily tell you, to be quite honest with you," Tomlin replied.

Tomlin then made it clear he had no intention of making his private treatment of Pickens public.

"I’m not going to give you any detail about what goes on behind the scenes in terms of his growth and development," Tomlin said. "That’s my style, and I’m going to be really consistent in it. Being transparent with you guys doesn’t necessarily help or accelerate the growth process, and that’s my agenda, not necessarily feeding the beast."

Pickens has made headlines multiple times this year. While the on-field issues in Week 13 marked his latest incident, Pickens' exchange with reporters the day after Thanksgiving raised some eyebrows.

While talking to reporters, Pickens channeled former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch's viral moment from the 2015 Super Bowl media day.

Pickens repeatedly responded, "I’m just here so I won’t get fined," as reporters directed questions at the 23-year-old.

One of the questions directed at Pickens centered around whether the receiver had heard from the NFL about any potential punishment for his involvement in a scuffle at the end of a Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns, which the Steelers lost 24-19.

On the final play of the game, Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson tossed a Hail Mary toward the end zone. Pickens was in the area of the pass, but Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II was guarding him and effectively took the wide receiver out of the play.

Cameras missed the beginning of what looked to be a skirmish , but a quick pan appeared to show Pickens and Newsome getting tangled up near the stands. The camera then showed Pickens being held back by two members of stadium security near the seats. One fan was even holding Pickens' arm, leading to initial speculation the player was getting into it with fans.

Pickens has 55 catches for 850 yards in 12 games this season.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

