Steelers' George Pickens gets into it with Browns player on final play of blizzard game, held back by security

An AFC North rivalry had another page added to its long book of ugly history on Thursday night.

The Cleveland Browns squeaked out a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in blizzard conditions on their home turf, but as soon as the game ended, things turned sour for two players.

Russell Wilson was aiming for the end zone on the final play of the game, and his pass fell incomplete to give the Browns a 24-19 victory.

Wide receiver George Pickens was guarded well by Greg Newsome II, totally taking him out of the play. Apparently, they started to get into it.

Cameras missed the beginning of what looked to be an ugly skirmish, but a quick pan appeared to show the two getting tangled up by the stands.

The camera then showed Pickens being held back by two members of stadium security near the seats. One fan was even holding Pickens' arm, leading to initial speculation that Pickens was getting into it with fans.

Newsome is eventually seen standing up from the ground and walking away from the ruckus.

It is not the first time Pickens' temper has gotten out of hand. In his rookie season, he yelled at coaches after a teammate dropped a pass.

Last season, he was called out for what appeared to be a lack of effort.

Even just a month ago, he was caught grabbing the facemask of an opponent in the middle of a celebration.

"You know we are all frustrated, but we've got to manage our frustrations in a professional, mature way. And when it’s not done that way, it’s not necessarily pushing us toward solutions," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said last year regarding Pickens' sideline outbursts at the time.

The Browns initially blew a 10-point lead, but Jameis Winston led a game-winning drive in the game's final minutes. Nick Chubb scored twice, including the game-winning touchdown, as the Browns got their third win of the season.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, suffered their third loss of the season opposite their eight victories.

