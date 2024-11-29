Steelers' George Pickens channels Marshawn Lynch's viral interview: 'I'm just here so I won't get fined'

George Pickens was not particularly in a giving mood during his media session inside the Pittsburgh Steelers' locker room the day after Thanksgiving.

Instead of providing reporters with thoughtful or insightful responses to their questions, the third-year wide receiver channeled former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch's viral moment at Super Bowl XLIX's media day in 2015.

Pickens repeatedly responded, "I’m just here so I won’t get fined," as reporters directed questions at the 23-year-old.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

One of the questions directed at Pickens centered around whether the receiver had heard from the NFL about any potential punishment for his involvement in a scuffle at the end of last week's game against the Cleveland Browns, which the Steelers lost 24-19.

"I'm just here so I won't get fined," he repeated.

UNC 'REACHED OUT' TO STEELERS OC ARTHUR SMITH ABOUT HEAD COACH OPENING

On the final play of the game, Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson tossed a Hail Mary toward the end zone. Pickens was in the area of the pass, but Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II was guarding him and effectively took the wide receiver out of the play.

Cameras missed the beginning of what looked to be a skirmish, but a quick pan appeared to show Pickens and Newsome getting tangled up near the stands. The camera then showed Pickens being held back by two members of stadium security near the seats. One fan was even holding Pickens' arm, leading to initial speculation the player was getting into it with fans.

Shortly after the Steelers' surprising loss inside the Browns' snowy home stadium, Pickens placed the blame on the game's weather conditions. "Conditions played a huge, huge part in today’s game. I don’t really think the Cleveland Browns are a good team at all," he told reporters . "I think the conditions kind of saved them today."

"The snow, the conditions were so bad," he continued. "I don't even think the QB could see sometimes. And when you got conditions like that, at the opponent's home field, it kind of plays in their favor."

The snowfall picked up in the second half of the game. While the weather conditions were something both teams had to contend with, Pickens' assertion suggests the Steelers fell to 8-3 due to the snow and wind.

Friday's exchange was not the first time this season that Pickens has shown his apparent lack of fondness for having to interact with the media.

In October, Pickens came under scrutiny after he wore eye black during a game that featured a profane word. The eye black strip, which stretched under his eyes, said, "open f---ing always."

NFL policy prohibits players from adding messages to eye black during games, but apparently the rule was not on Pickens' radar. "Never seen (the rule) before," he said when asked if he was aware of the league's policy pertaining to eye black. "Have you seen it before?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A reporter then mentioned the fine that Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward had to pay in 2015 when he wrote his father's nickname on his eye black. Heyward's father, Craig, played in the NFL from 1988-1998 and went by the nickname "Ironhead."

Pickens shrugged when his teammate's fine was brought up, saying, "Years ago, when I wasn’t in the league? So, no."

The Steelers will look to solidify their position atop the AFC North when they play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.