World Series champ Mike Montgomery throws rosin bag at KBO umpire in meltdown

Mike Montgomery found himself playing in South Korea this year

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Former MLB pitcher Mike Montgomery was involved in a heated moment with an umpire while playing for his Korean Baseball Organization team on Friday night.

Montgomery, a World Series champion who is now a pitcher for the Samsung Lions, was ejected from the game after taking too long to throw the ball and breaking the league’s 12-second pitch rule. Montgomery was extremely irate and tried to confront the umpire in the middle of his teammates holding him back.

Suddenly, Montgomery picks up the rosin bag and tosses it at the umpire.

The 32-year-old pitched for the Kansas City Royals in 2020 and appeared in three games and recorded a 5.06 ERA. He signed with the New York Yankees in the 2021 offseason but was released in May.

Montgomery would sign with Samsung later in the year and has appeared in seven games. He’s recorded a 5.51 ERA and 34 strikeouts in that span.

Montgomery was a part of the 2016 Chicago Cubs’ World Series team and played an integral role in the bullpen that year. The Cubs acquired Montgomery in the middle of that season and managed to pitch in 17 games in the regular season and five games in the postseason.

