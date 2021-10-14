Mike Mayock to have more of a say in decisions after Jon Gruden’s resignation

With Jon Gruden out as head coach of the Raiders, general manager Mike Mayock will now have more of a say in roster decisions moving forward.

Raiders owner Mark Davis confirmed as such to ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez, saying that Mayock has 51% control, while interim head coach Rich Bisaccia has 49%. Mayock previously had 49% while Gruden had 51%.

It’s getting all the weirder in Las Vegas, as it’s hard to fathom a general manager having less control over roster decisions than the head coach. Nevertheless, that’s how it was when Gruden was head coach, which is baffling.

It feels like eons ago that the Raiders were 3-0, with a signature come from behind victory over the Ravens in Week 1 on Monday Night Football. Two losses in a row brought along questions, but the events beginning with Gruden’s emails being revealed to the public have created a circus around the franchise.

Davis was also asked to comment publicly on the nature of Gruden’s emails but didn’t offer much insight.

"I have no comment. Ask the NFL. They have all the answers," Davis told ESPN.

Mayock and Bisaccia have their hands full, facing a near impossible task of stabilizing a sinking ship with 12 games to play. Mayock spoke today, addressing the media for the first time since Gruden’s resignation on Monday night. Mayock said the focus needs to shift back on the field, where Las Vegas has a critical stretch of games ahead of them.

"As far as the team is concerned, bottom line is we’re 3-2. It’s Week 6. You know, a lot of these interim head coach deals over the years, it’s like Week 15 and guys are already packing their bags," Mayock said. "That’s not the case here. All of our goals are ahead of us. 3-2, one game out of the AFC lead. The focus has gotta be on Denver."