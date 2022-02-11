Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LVI
Published

Ex-ESPN star Mike Golic talks Joe Burrow's cigar smoking, whether he's ever tried to roll one himself

Joe Burrow breaking out cigars after big wins makes him one of the coolest QBs, Golic said

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

LOS ANGELES – Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has elevated himself into one of the coolest quarterbacks in the NFL.

The cigar smoking, expensive sunglasses and taste for high fashion have all created a bit of an allure around the quarterback.

Mike Golic, a former NFL player and ex-ESPN radio host, told Fox News Digital at the Ditka and Jaws Cigars with the Stars event in Los Angeles on Thursday night that Burrow breaking out the cigars after big wins seems to make him one of the coolest quarterbacks in the league right now.

Mike Golic at Wheels Up members-only Super Saturday Tailgate event on Feb. 1, 2020 in Wynwood, Miami.

Mike Golic at Wheels Up members-only Super Saturday Tailgate event on Feb. 1, 2020 in Wynwood, Miami. (Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Wheels Up)

"He’s had more than a few opportunities to do that from LSU to where he’s led Cincinnati. We all knew it was a young, really good team but I think they’re here a lot earlier than expected. And you know the players love him and they follow him so do your thing," he said.

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks onto the field as he is introduced during a Cincinnati Bengals Fan Rally ahead of Super Bowl LVI at Paul Brown Stadium on Feb. 7, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks onto the field as he is introduced during a Cincinnati Bengals Fan Rally ahead of Super Bowl LVI at Paul Brown Stadium on Feb. 7, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Golic was stepping in for coach Mike Ditka at the event. The legendary Chicago Bears player and coach couldn’t make the event as he was under the weather. 

He was help raising money for Gridiron Greats, which focuses on trying to get medical and other types of assistance to those who have played the game, including "transportation costs for medical evaluations and surgeries, dental assistance, housing assistance, financial assistance for utilities, medication, and coordination of services for food and other day-to-day necessities."

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals throws during practice in preparation for Super Bowl LVI at UCLA's Drake Stadium on Feb. 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. 

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals throws during practice in preparation for Super Bowl LVI at UCLA's Drake Stadium on Feb. 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.  (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Golic has been known to munch on a cigar or two, but surprisingly hasn’t taken a shot at rolling one himself.

"Never," he told Fox News Digital. "I wouldn’t trust myself to do that. Maybe I’ll try it. I’d have to have a pro sitting with me."

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.