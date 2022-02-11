Ex-ESPN star Mike Golic talks Joe Burrow's cigar smoking, whether he's ever tried to roll one himself

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has elevated himself into one of the coolest quarterbacks in the NFL.

The cigar smoking, expensive sunglasses and taste for high fashion have all created a bit of an allure around the quarterback.

Mike Golic, a former NFL player and ex-ESPN radio host, told Fox News Digital at the Ditka and Jaws Cigars with the Stars event in Los Angeles on Thursday night that Burrow breaking out the cigars after big wins seems to make him one of the coolest quarterbacks in the league right now.

"He’s had more than a few opportunities to do that from LSU to where he’s led Cincinnati. We all knew it was a young, really good team but I think they’re here a lot earlier than expected. And you know the players love him and they follow him so do your thing," he said.

Golic was stepping in for coach Mike Ditka at the event. The legendary Chicago Bears player and coach couldn’t make the event as he was under the weather.

He was help raising money for Gridiron Greats, which focuses on trying to get medical and other types of assistance to those who have played the game, including "transportation costs for medical evaluations and surgeries, dental assistance, housing assistance, financial assistance for utilities, medication, and coordination of services for food and other day-to-day necessities."

Golic has been known to munch on a cigar or two, but surprisingly hasn’t taken a shot at rolling one himself.

"Never," he told Fox News Digital. "I wouldn’t trust myself to do that. Maybe I’ll try it. I’d have to have a pro sitting with me."