Detroit Tigers

Miguel Cabrera jokingly squares up with José Ramírez after Guardians All-Star's bout with Tim Anderson

Ramírez's fame rose after he clocked Anderson Aug. 5 at Progressive Field

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera isn’t just known for his home runs. 

He's always trying to make his teammates and others around the league laugh. 

He did that Sunday after he was given a custom guitar at Progressive Field prior to a game against the Cleveland Guardians as his final MLB season nears its end. 

Among the Guardians who brought the gift to him behind home plate was third baseman José Ramírez, who made national headlines earlier this month when he got into a fight with Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson. 

Miguel Cabrera holds up guitar

Miguel Cabrera (24) of the Detroit Tigers holds up a guitar, a gift from the Cleveland Guardians, as José Ramírez, left, and Andres Gimenez of the Cleveland Guardians stand by before a game at Progressive Field Aug. 20, 2023, in Cleveland. (Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

Cabrera decided to make a joke out of it, squaring up with Ramírez before accepting his gift. 

Ramírez shook his head and was the only who that didn’t laugh as his teammates cackled at Cabrera shaking his fists toward Ramírez. 

"Ah, Miggy! Leave him alone!" the Guardians’ announcer said on a broadcast. 

"You better watch out!" his broadcast partner said. 

Ramírez already served his suspension from his Aug. 5 bout with Anderson. The two got into it after a Ramírez double at Progressive Field. After Ramírez pointed in Anderson’s face, the shortstop dropped his glove and raised his fists. Ramírez said he had to defend himself. 

Jose Ramirez fights Tim Anderson

The Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez, center, and Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson (7) exchange punches in the sixth inning of a game Aug. 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Ramírez landed a big right hook to Anderson’s jaw that knocked him to the dirt.

Ramírez didn't seem to get a kick out of Cabrera’s joke. 

Anderson appealed his initial six-game suspension, which was reduced to five games. He is currently serving his suspension.

Guardians manager Terry Francona, White Sox manager Pedro Grifol and third base coach Mike Sarbaugh also received one-game suspensions for the benches-clearing brawl. 

This is Cabrera's final road trip to Cleveland, which is why the Guardians presented him the guitar. Cabrera announced he will be retiring after the 2023 season, ending an illustrious 21-year career that included 16 seasons in Detroit. 

Miguel Cabrera thumbs up to crowd

Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers walks off the field after receiving a guitar as a gift from the Cleveland Guardians before a game at Progressive Field Aug. 20, 2023, in Cleveland. (Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

Cabrera is considered a sure Hall of Famer with two league MVPs, 12 All-Star appearances, seven Silver Sluggers, four batting titles, one Triple Crown season in 2012 (.330 average, 139 RBIs and 44 homers) and a 2003 World Series win with the Florida Marlins.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.