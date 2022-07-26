Michigan's Jim Harbaugh elaborates on 'abortion issue,' if loved one had unplanned pregnancy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh elaborated on his pro-life stance over the weekend after his comments at a Right to Life conference roiled social media and some college football fans.

Harbaugh told ESPN he encourages his family, players and staff members that if they could not take care of a baby after an unplanned pregnancy for whatever reason then he and his wife would take the child and help raise it.

"I've told [them] the same thing I tell my kids, boys, the girls, same thing I tell our players, our staff members. I encourage them if they have a pregnancy that wasn't planned, to go through with it, go through with it" Harbaugh said. "Let that unborn child be born and if at that time, you don't feel like you can care for it, you don't have the means or the wherewithal, then Sarah and I will take that baby."

Harbaugh’s remarks at the Right to Life event in Plymouth, Michigan, drew ire in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

He told ESPN, "the abortion issue is one that's so big that it needs to be talked about."

"It's a life or death type of issue. And I believe in, and I respect, people's views. But let's hear them. Let's discuss them because there's passion on both sides of this issue," Harbaugh added. "So when you combine that with respect, that's when the best results come ... [I'm] just contributing to that conversation and that communication, which I think is really important, in my opinion."

Harbaugh appeared at the Right to Life conference earlier this month and made his stance clear.

"I believe in having the courage to let the unborn be born," he said via, Detroit Catholic. "I love life. I believe in having a loving care and respect for life and death. My faith and my science are what drives these beliefs in me. Quoting from Jeremiah, ‘Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you. Before you were born, I set you apart. I appointed you as a prophet to the nations.’"

Harbaugh previously mentioned his pro-life views in an interview with the National Review in 2020 ahead of the coronavirus-impacted college football season. He said at the time he saw a silver lining from the pandemic and saw it as a message from God.

"I don’t think it’s coincidence, personally, living a faith-based life," Harbaugh said. "This is a message — this is something where, a time we grow in our faith. Having reverence and respect for God. You see people taking more a view of sanctity of life. I hope that continues — and not just in this time of crisis or pandemic.

"We talk about sanctity of life, yet we live in a society that aborts babies. There can’t be anything more horrendous."

The Wolverines’ season begins Sept. 3 against Colorado State at home.