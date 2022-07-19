Expand / Collapse search
Michigan Wolverines
Jim Harbaugh on abortion: Have ‘the courage to let the unborn be born’

The Supreme Court's decision to strike down Roe v. Wade has been a polarizing topic across the US

By David Hookstead | OutKick
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh’s stance on abortion is crystal clear.

Following the Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade, abortion takes have been flying all over the place. Harbaugh has now weighed in, and there’s no doubt he’s 100% pro-life.

Michigan Football Head Coach, Jim Harbaugh, walks out of the tunnel prior to the spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Michigan Football Head Coach, Jim Harbaugh, walks out of the tunnel prior to the spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

"I believe in having the courage to let the unborn be born. I love life. I believe in having a loving care and respect for life and death. My faith and my science are what drives these beliefs in me. Quoting from Jeremiah, ‘Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you. Before you were born, I set you apart. I appointed you as a prophet to the nations,'" Harbaugh told people attending the Plymouth Right to Life dinner and auction over the weekend, according to DetroitCatholic.com.

In an era where speaking up as pro-life gets you tarnished by the outrage mob, it’s great to see Harbaugh having the courage and conviction to take a stand.

Referees talk to Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Referees talk to Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Even though Big Ten and college football fans love to drag him, he’s authentic. In fact, I’d argue he’s one of the most authentic men in all of sports.

So, nobody should be surprised that he’s speaking his mind.

Harbaugh believes people need to have "a loving care and respect for life and death," and he believes people must have the "courage" to let babies be born.

It doesn’t get much more blunt than that! He let the world know where he stands on the issue.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. 

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl.  (David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Props to Harbaugh for having the spine to take a stand when so many others don’t.