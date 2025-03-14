Michigan votes to urge ban on trans athletes against girls; Dems get backlash from LGBTQ+ advocates

The Michigan House of Representatives voted on a resolution to urge the Michigan High School Athletic Association to follow President Donald Trump's executive order and ban transgender athletes from competing in girls' and women's sports.

"Allowing biological males to compete in women's sports in defiance of a federal executive order could put female athletes in Michigan at risk for injury, threatens the safety and fairness of competitions and undermines the intent of Title IX," the resolution read, via the Detroit Free Press.

Sixty-six people voted in favor of the resolution as opposed to 43 nays; eight of the yays were Democrats, who have been criticized by LGBTQ+ advocates.

"The shift in how Democrats are positioning themselves on issues concerning trans rights is troubling," said Equality Michigan executive director Erin Knott on Thursday. "It's time to act decisively to take a firm stand and to make it clear we will fight to protect the LGBTQ+ community no matter what, and unfortunately we're not seeing that same vigor that we did even just last year."

"We all want sports to be fair, and student athletes to be safe," Knott added. "That’s why the MHSAA already has rules about who can participate in different sports at different levels across a range of issues. They already have a process in place and are experts when it comes to sports in schools. They don’t need politicians in Lansing to override their expertise with a one-size-fits-all blanket ban."

Added Jerron Totten, who runs the party's LGBT & Allies Caucus, "There are so many other issues that are more pressing, more concerning, more alarming than trans kids playing sports. And I think we as voters are looking for legislators that will address those issues and not scapegoat marginalized communities."

"The Democratic Party chose a different way than what we normally would think they would," said Jeffrey Pienela, the president of Muskegon Pride, an LGBTQ+ advocacy organization.

"It’s surprising. It’s almost like, who has your back when neither party does?"

One Democrat, Rep. Emily Dievendorf, spoke as to why she had voted for the resolution.

"I want you to think about what it means to be a kid. Figuring out who you are trying to find a place to belong. Learning confidence through the support of your peers and mentors. . . . Now imagine, instead being told by adults, by your own government that you are the problem. That playing sports, making friends and being yourself is wrong. That the community meant to support you, instead, is determined to erase you.

"I know what it is to be a queer kid, and it is lonely. I know what it is to be our nonbinary legislator, and it is isolating and dehumanizing. This resolution isn't about fairness. It isn't about protecting women's sports. This isn't about safety, because there is no threat. There is no threat."

However, Rep. Alabas Farhat, a Democrat who went against the majority of her party in the vote, offered an alternative.

"We want to make sure there's a fair environment . . . to compete in. And I'll just be honest, that's where it comes from for me. Folks in my district, definitely, I think, agree with that sentiment. . . ." Rep. Alabas Farhat said. "I would prefer us prioritizing conversations around affordability, around housing. I would prefer those conversations to be at the forefront instead of resolutions like this. But you know, again, for me, it's an issue of fairness and my district has very strong opinions on this stuff."

The Department of Education has launched Title IX investigations against three states - California, Minnesota, and Maine - for not adhering to the order. The USDA stopped federal funding to Maine as a result, which Trump threatened.

