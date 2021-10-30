Michigan State fans' celebration after Michigan win turns dangerous

Michigan State fans celebrate the football team’s win over Michigan on Saturday by burning mattresses and couches and flipping over at least one vehicle among other vandalism acts.

Pictures and videos on social media showed the vandalism taking place in the streets of East Lansing soon after the Spartans’ 37-33 win buoyed by running back Kenneth Walker III’s five-touchdown game. It was a battle of unbeaten teams and it was Michigan State who got the better of the Wolverines.

Michigan State’s newspaper, The State News, was among those who captured the dangerous acts in East Lansing.

Several arrests were made and at least one SUV was flipped over, according to the Lansing State Journal.

"We were outnumbered," East Lansing Police Deputy Chief Steve Gonzalez told the paper.

Walker rushed for 195 yards on 23 carries and scored five touchdowns. Michigan led 30-14 with 6:47 remaining in the third quarter after Cade McNamara threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Mike Sainristil. But the Wolverines failed to stop one of the top running backs in the nation, who made a strong case for the Heisman Trophy.

Walker scored three of his five touchdowns in the final 19 minutes of the game. He had a goal-line score in the third quarter with 3:58 to go. He then rattled off a 58-yard touchdown and a 23-yard go-ahead touchdown with 5:08 left in the game. The latter score came after a J.J. McCarthy fumble on the prior Michigan possession.

Michigan tried to answer Michigan State on its second-to-last drive. McNamara tried to get a first down on a pass play, but his pass fell incomplete. It appeared Michigan State may have committed a pass interference penalty on the play, but referees didn’t throw the flag.

Michigan State QB Payton Thorne finished the game 19-for-31 for 196 passing yards and two interceptions. Jayden Reed caught six of those passes for 80 yards.

It was all Walker for the Spartans in the end. Walker’s five touchdowns were a career-high for him after he scored four touchdowns against Northwestern the first week of the season.

Michigan’s McNamara was 28-for-44 for 383 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Andrel Anthony had both of the scores among his six catches for 155 yards. Erick All had 10 catches for 98 yards.

Michigan State places itself into the College Football Playoff conversation with the win. The Spartans move to 7-0 and have beaten the Jim Harbaugh-led Wolverines four times.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.