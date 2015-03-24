Michigan sophomores take on Kentucky freshmen with spot in Final 4 at stake

Kentucky isn't the only young team out there.

The Wildcats and their five freshmen starters take on Michigan in the Midwest Regional final Sunday. The winner heads to the Final Four next week.

The second-seeded Wolverines (28-8) start three sophomores, a freshman and a senior, Jordan Morgan Jr., who is the one of only two upperclassmen on the roster.

Still, Glenn Robinson III, Nik Stauskas and Caris LeVert have been to the national title game, where they lost to Louisville last year.

That makes them grizzled veterans compared to the eighth-seeded Wildcats (27-10), who are rounding into form after what John Calipari called one of the toughest coaching stretches of his life.

Andrew Harrison, Julius Randle and Dakari Johnson all had 15 points in Kentucky's win over Louisville on Friday.