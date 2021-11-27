Michigan snaps losing streak to Ohio State, Jim Harbaugh finally gets rivalry win

No. 6 Michigan’s running attack led by Hassan Haskins and a valiant defensive effort spearheaded by Aidan Hutchinson helped the Wolverines end their eight-game losing streak to No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday, 42-27.

The Wolverines dominated on the ground the entire game.

Haskins ran for 169 yards on 28 carries and scored five touchdowns. Blake Corum had 87 yards on the ground on six carries and A.J. Henning had a 14-yard touchdown run in the first half with his lone carry of the game.

Cade McNamara was 13-for-19 with 159 passing yards and an interception. Roman Wilson had two catches for 55 yards, leading the Wolverines. Nine different Michigan players had catches.

Michigan’s defense, while giving up 27 points, got some huge help from Hutchinson on the defense line. He forced C.J. Stroud to make a lot of his throws either on the run or under duress.

Hutchinson had three sacks in the game. Michigan’s David Ojabo had a sack as well.

Stroud was 34-for-49 with two touchdown passes. Jaxon Smith-Njigba led with 11 catches for 127 yards. Garrett Wilson had 10 catches for 119 yards and a touchdown. TreVeyon Henderson had the other touchdown catch.

Michigan moved to 11-1 with the win and Ohio State fell to 10-2 and the fans at The Big House rushed the field to celebrate one of the biggest wins in recent memory.

Jim Harbaugh was 0-5 against the Buckeyes since taking over as Michigan’s head coach for Brady Hoke before the start of the 2015 season. The closest he ever came before Saturday’s win was a three-point loss in 2016. The Wolverines were ranked No. 3 at the time and Ohio State was No. 2.

Harbaugh could feasibly rest easy as the monkey is off his back when it comes to the claim he could never beat Ohio State.

Michigan came into the game with an eight-game losing streak against Ohio State. The Wolverines haven’t beaten Ohio State since 2011 and only have one win against the Buckeyes since 2003.

A win for Michigan bolsters their resume for the College Football Playoff and likely ends all hope of the Buckeyes making the final four.

Michigan has never been in the playoff and barring a loss in the Big Ten Championship, the Wolverines could definitely see themselves competing to get to the national title game.