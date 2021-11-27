Michigan, Ohio State players involved in heated confrontation in tunnel at halftime

Michigan and Ohio State football players had a heated moment during halftime.

As both teams headed back into the locker room for the break, players had to be separated by referees and coaches as the trash talk was carried off the field. Some players were seen holding up middle fingers to each other during the exchange.

Michigan led 14-13 at halftime.

The Wolverines started with a 14-yard touchdown run from A.J. Henning on their first drive of the game. Michigan followed up in the second quarter with a Hassan Haskins leap into the end zone from the goal line.

The Buckeyes took the lead early in the second quarter when C.J. Stroud found a leaping Garrett Wilson for a nifty touchdown catch. Ohio State was answered by Haskins’ touchdown.

Noah Ruggles made two field goals for the Buckeyes, one of which was right before halftime.

Michigan came into the game with an eight-game losing streak against Ohio State. The Wolverines haven’t beaten Ohio State since 2011 and only have one win against the Buckeyes since 2003.

A win for either team would definitely put them in the conversation for a College Football Playoff spot since both teams have only one loss. Ohio State was ranked No. 2 in the latest rankings and Michigan was just on the outside looking in.

