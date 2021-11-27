Expand / Collapse search
College Football
Published

Michigan, Ohio State players involved in heated confrontation in tunnel at halftime

The Wolverines haven't beaten the Buckeyes in a decade

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Michigan and Ohio State football players had a heated moment during halftime.

As both teams headed back into the locker room for the break, players had to be separated by referees and coaches as the trash talk was carried off the field. Some players were seen holding up middle fingers to each other during the exchange.

Michigan offensive lineman Ryan Hayes (76) and tight end Erick All (83) celebrates a touchdown by running back Hassan Haskins (25) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

Michigan offensive lineman Ryan Hayes (76) and tight end Erick All (83) celebrates a touchdown by running back Hassan Haskins (25) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Michigan led 14-13 at halftime.

The Wolverines started with a 14-yard touchdown run from A.J. Henning on their first drive of the game. Michigan followed up in the second quarter with a Hassan Haskins leap into the end zone from the goal line.

LEGENDARY MICHIGAN PLAYER POSES QUESTION TO TEAM BEFORE OHIO STATE GAME: 'IF NOT NOW, THEN WHEN?'

Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray (4) breaks up a pass intended for Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray (4) breaks up a pass intended for Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The Buckeyes took the lead early in the second quarter when C.J. Stroud found a leaping Garrett Wilson for a nifty touchdown catch. Ohio State was answered by Haskins’ touchdown.

Noah Ruggles made two field goals for the Buckeyes, one of which was right before halftime.

Michigan came into the game with an eight-game losing streak against Ohio State. The Wolverines haven’t beaten Ohio State since 2011 and only have one win against the Buckeyes since 2003.

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) leaps over Ohio State defenders for a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) leaps over Ohio State defenders for a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

A win for either team would definitely put them in the conversation for a College Football Playoff spot since both teams have only one loss. Ohio State was ranked No. 2 in the latest rankings and Michigan was just on the outside looking in.

Both teams only have one loss on the season.

