Michigan Wolverines
Published

Michigan loses Ronnie Bell for season with leg injury

WR Bell had a long touchdown catch against Western Michigan before injury

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a knee injury during the Wolverines’ first game of the season on Saturday, coach Jim Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh made the announcement Monday, two days after Bell went down against Western Michigan. The senior wide receiver was set to be a big part of the 2021 season, and losing him is definitely a blow to the Michigan offense going forward.

"Talking to Ronnie, he’s going to continue to lead from the sideline and be a big part of our team. Fortunately, everything is surgically repairable," Harbaugh said, via The Athletic.

Bell was carted off the field in the second quarter of Michigan’s 47-14 victory over Western Michigan.

The senior from Missouri finished with one catch for a 76-yard touchdown in the win. He also made a ridiculous one-hand grab that was called back due to a penalty.

In 2020, Bell played all of the team’s six games during the coronavirus-impacted season. He led the team with 26 catches for 401 yards and a touchdown. He was also an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection after the 2019 season.

Michigan will now have to be without him for the remainder of the season. The team will welcome Washington on Saturday in Week 2.

