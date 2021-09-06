Texas A&M fans recreate 9/11 tribute at Kyle Field

Texas A&M fans packed Kyle Field for the first game of the 2021 season against Kent State on Saturday and remembered those who were lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks nearly 20 years ago.

Fans in the top deck of Kyle Field wore red, those in middle wore white and those in the lower bowl wore blue. The fans put on the patriotic display to honor the fallen and raise funds for the Texas Task Force 1 and the President George H.W. Bush Points of Light Foundation, according to the university.

The school said a similar display was created in the days after the attacks.

"In the days following the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, five Aggies – current students at the time – led the extraordinary effort that resulted in a massive display of the nation’s colors throughout Texas A&M’s stadium," the school says on its website. "The initiative sold more than 70,000 red, white and blue T-shirts in less than 10 days, in time for the game against Oklahoma State on Sept. 22, 2001. The effort raised $180,000 (from efforts through game day) for the New York Fire and Police Benevolence relief funds. An additional $55,000 was raised after game day from the sale of shirts and posters."

Claire Brown, a senior graduating in 2022, helped organize the recent event and said it aligns with the school tradition of service and love of country.

"Students here are super passionate about service and traditions," Brown says. "Whether it’s Maroon Out or Fish Camp, you want to be a part of those things and that same fire is reignited in every single class."

Texas A&M won the game, 41-10.