Michigan Wolverines
Published

Michigan lands 5-star quarterback Jadyn Davis for 2024

Davis is second-ranked QB in the nation for his class

Ryan Morik
Ryan Morik
Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis has committed to the University of Michigan.

Davis is the No. 28 overall prospect for the Class of 2024 and the second-ranked quarterback.

The junior threw for 3,425 yards and 43 touchdowns last season, leading Providence Day School to a 12-1 record and the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association's Division I title. He was also named the MaxPreps North Carolina Player of the Year.

A Michigan football helmet sits on the field following a college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Indiana Hoosiers on October 8, 2022, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.

Davis picked Ann Arbor over Penn State, North Carolina and Tennessee.

The quarterback had been recruited since he was 13, including by Alabama and Georgia.

"I had a lot of schools that were heavily recruiting me, and I'm a big relationship guy, so it was hard to narrow that list down and tell people no, but I prayed on it and asked for guidance," Davis said. "I asked for signs and all the signs pointed to Michigan, and I'm happy with my decision. I'm ready to get there to work and earn the starting job and lead them to a national championship."

"If you graduate with a degree from Michigan, you're almost set for success," Davis added. "My mom and dad have always been 'No books, no ball' and education tops the charts in their mind."

Attendance is shown on the scoreboard during a college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 15, 2022, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. 

Davis will likely be the successor to J.J. McCarthy, who can enter the NFL Draft enter this season.

Michigan cheerleaders shouting into their megaphones during a regular season Big Ten Conference college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Michigan Wolverines on November 12, 2022, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. 

The Wolverines made their second-straight College Football Playoff this season, but they lost in the Fiesta Bowl to No. 3 TCU, 51-45. It was their lone loss of the season in 14 games. 