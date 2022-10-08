Michigan coach taken to hospital after reportedly suffering seizure during game

University of Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart was carted off the field during the Wolverines' game against the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington, Indiana.

Hart reportedly had a seizure in the first quarter and has been taken to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition, according to head coach Jim Harbaugh.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Coach Mike Hart has left Memorial Stadium in an ambulance for further evaluation with his wife by his side and he was alert on the stretcher, giving the thumbs up," sideline reporter Jenny Taft said, according to 247 Sports.

Michigan players could be seen visibly upset on the sidelines, and the game was paused for roughly five minutes as Hart was taken away.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEK 6 PREVIEW: NICK SABAN, JIMBO FISHER MEET AFTER TESTY OFFSEASON, KEY RIVALRY SETS STAGE

The 36-year-old was a sixth-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft out of the school where he has been a coach since last season. He spent three years with the Indianapolis Colts before coaching running backs at five different colleges, including the Hoosiers from 2017-2020, where he was also an associate head coach.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hart was named a first-team All-Big Ten player three times.

Fox News' Ryan Morik contributed to this report.