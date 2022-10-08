Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan Wolverines
Published

Michigan coach taken to hospital after reportedly suffering seizure during game

Mike Hart was a running back for the Wolverines for four years

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

University of Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart was carted off the field during the Wolverines' game against the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington, Indiana.

Hart reportedly had a seizure in the first quarter and has been taken to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition, according to head coach Jim Harbaugh.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Then-Michigan running back Mike Hart runs for yardage during action between the Michigan Wolverines and Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana on November 11, 2006.  Michigan won 34-3.

Then-Michigan running back Mike Hart runs for yardage during action between the Michigan Wolverines and Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana on November 11, 2006.  Michigan won 34-3. (G. N. Lowrance/Getty Images)

"Coach Mike Hart has left Memorial Stadium in an ambulance for further evaluation with his wife by his side and he was alert on the stretcher, giving the thumbs up," sideline reporter Jenny Taft said, according to 247 Sports.

Michigan players could be seen visibly upset on the sidelines, and the game was paused for roughly five minutes as Hart was taken away.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEK 6 PREVIEW: NICK SABAN, JIMBO FISHER MEET AFTER TESTY OFFSEASON, KEY RIVALRY SETS STAGE

The 36-year-old was a sixth-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft out of the school where he has been a coach since last season. He spent three years with the Indianapolis Colts before coaching running backs at five different colleges, including the Hoosiers from 2017-2020, where he was also an associate head coach.

Then-Michigan running back Mike Hart at Rose Bowl Media Day at the Home Depot Center in Carson, Calif., on Saturday, December 30, 2006. 

Then-Michigan running back Mike Hart at Rose Bowl Media Day at the Home Depot Center in Carson, Calif., on Saturday, December 30, 2006.  (Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hart was named a first-team All-Big Ten player three times.

Fox News' Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.