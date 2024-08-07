Michelle Obama praises Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles for sportsmanship after backlash from NFL star

Michelle Obama, the former first lady of the United States, praised American gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles for showing sportsmanship toward Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade.

Biles and Chiles took home silver and bronze medals, respectively, on the floor exercise at the Paris Olympics while Andrade won the gold. Biles and Chiles then bowed to Andrade while on the podium in what appeared to underscore what the Olympic spirit was all about.

While Baltimore Ravens star Marlon Humphrey called the moment "literally disgusting" in a trollish post on X, Obama had nothing but praise for the gymnasts.

"I’m still not over this beautiful moment of sisterhood and sportsmanship! You can just feel the love shining through these ladies. Congrats Rebeca, Jordan and Simone!" Obama wrote.

Andrade had worked back from three ACL surgeries to get the gold, which is why Biles and Chiles were seen praising her.

"I think it's all about sportsmanship, and we don't care whether we win or lose. We're always going to keep a good face and support our competitors because they've worked just as hard as we have for that moment," Biles said on NBC’s "Today" on Tuesday.

"So you have to give them their flowers. And that's exactly what me and Jordan were doing, and we were so happy for her. She deserved it. She had the best floor routine of the day and in the Olympics. So it's like, yeah, she deserved it."

Humphrey’s take wasn’t well received on social media.

"I’m lowkey getting cooked right now. I think I’m getting cussed out in Brazilian on Instagram lol," he added on X later Monday.

Andrade finished with four medals at the Paris Olympics. She won silver in the all-around and vault competitions. She also won a bronze as part of the team final with Brazil.