Olympics

Michelle Obama praises Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles for sportsmanship after backlash from NFL star

Biles and Chiles bowed to Brazil's Rebeca Andrade

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Michelle Obama, the former first lady of the United States, praised American gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles for showing sportsmanship toward Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade.

Biles and Chiles took home silver and bronze medals, respectively, on the floor exercise at the Paris Olympics while Andrade won the gold. Biles and Chiles then bowed to Andrade while on the podium in what appeared to underscore what the Olympic spirit was all about.

Michele Obama at the US Open

Michelle Obama attends the "50 years of equal pay" celebration during the U.S. Open on Aug. 28, 2023, in New York City. (Jean Catuffe/GC Images)

While Baltimore Ravens star Marlon Humphrey called the moment "literally disgusting" in a trollish post on X, Obama had nothing but praise for the gymnasts.

"I’m still not over this beautiful moment of sisterhood and sportsmanship! You can just feel the love shining through these ladies. Congrats Rebeca, Jordan and Simone!" Obama wrote.

Andrade had worked back from three ACL surgeries to get the gold, which is why Biles and Chiles were seen praising her.

The podium winners

Simone Biles, left, and Jordan Chiles salute Rebeca Andrade during the podium ceremony for the artistic gymnastics women's floor exercise at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 5, 2024. (Gabriel Bouys/AFP via Getty Images)

"I think it's all about sportsmanship, and we don't care whether we win or lose. We're always going to keep a good face and support our competitors because they've worked just as hard as we have for that moment," Biles said on NBC’s "Today" on Tuesday.

"So you have to give them their flowers. And that's exactly what me and Jordan were doing, and we were so happy for her. She deserved it. She had the best floor routine of the day and in the Olympics. So it's like, yeah, she deserved it."

Humphrey’s take wasn’t well received on social media.

"I’m lowkey getting cooked right now. I think I’m getting cussed out in Brazilian on Instagram lol," he added on X later Monday.

Rebeca Andrade celebrates gold

Rebeca Andrade celebrates at the Bercy Arena during the Paris Olympics on Aug. 5, 2024. (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Andrade finished with four medals at the Paris Olympics. She won silver in the all-around and vault competitions. She also won a bronze as part of the team final with Brazil.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.