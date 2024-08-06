Simone Biles defends showing sportsmanship toward Brazilian gymnast amid NFL star's 'disgusting' critique

Simone Biles defended the decision to show sportsmanship toward Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade after the gymnastics star won gold in the floor exercise at the Paris Olympics.

Biles and Jordan Chiles took home silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the event. The two were on the podium bowing to Andrade in an ultimate display of sportsmanship, defining what the Olympic spirit truly means.

Baltimore Ravens star cornerback Marlon Humphrey wrote on X that the display was "literally disgusting." However, Andrade worked hard to get back from three ACL surgeries to achieve the gold in a sport that Biles has dominated for nearly 10 years.

"I think it's all about sportsmanship, and we don't care whether we win or lose. We're always going to keep a good face and support our competitors because they've worked just as hard as we have for that moment," Biles said on NBC’s "Today" on Tuesday.

"So you have to give them their flowers. And that's exactly what me and Jordan were doing, and we were so happy for her. She deserved it. She had the best floor routine of the day and in the Olympics. So it's like, yeah, she deserved it."

Humphrey’s take wasn’t well received on social media.

"I’m lowkey getting cooked right now. I think I’m getting cussed out in Brazilian on Instagram lol," he added on X later Monday.

Andrade finished with four medals at the Paris Olympics. She won silver in the all-around and vault competitions. She also won a bronze as part of the team final with Brazil.