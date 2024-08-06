Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics

Simone Biles defends showing sportsmanship toward Brazilian gymnast amid NFL star's 'disgusting' critique

Humphrey called the sportsmanship 'literally disgusting' in a trollish post

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 6 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Simone Biles defended the decision to show sportsmanship toward Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade after the gymnastics star won gold in the floor exercise at the Paris Olympics.

Biles and Jordan Chiles took home silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the event. The two were on the podium bowing to Andrade in an ultimate display of sportsmanship, defining what the Olympic spirit truly means.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The podium winners

Simone Biles, left, and Jordan Chiles, right, show respect to Brazil's gold-medal winner Rebeca Andrade during the podium ceremony for the artistic gymnastics women's floor exercise event of the Paris Olympics on Aug. 5, 2024. (Gabriel Bouys/AFP via Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens star cornerback Marlon Humphrey wrote on X that the display was "literally disgusting." However, Andrade worked hard to get back from three ACL surgeries to achieve the gold in a sport that Biles has dominated for nearly 10 years.

"I think it's all about sportsmanship, and we don't care whether we win or lose. We're always going to keep a good face and support our competitors because they've worked just as hard as we have for that moment," Biles said on NBC’s "Today" on Tuesday.

CHIEFS, HARRISON BUTKER AGREE TO RICHEST DEAL EVER GIVEN TO KICKER IN NFL HISTORY: REPORTS

Marlon Humphrey vs the Browns

Marlon Humphrey of the Baltimore Ravens before the game against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Dec. 17, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

"So you have to give them their flowers. And that's exactly what me and Jordan were doing, and we were so happy for her. She deserved it. She had the best floor routine of the day and in the Olympics. So it's like, yeah, she deserved it."

Humphrey’s take wasn’t well received on social media.

"I’m lowkey getting cooked right now. I think I’m getting cussed out in Brazilian on Instagram lol," he added on X later Monday.

Simone Biles looks on

Simone Biles at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 5, 2024. (Daniela Porcelli/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Andrade finished with four medals at the Paris Olympics. She won silver in the all-around and vault competitions. She also won a bronze as part of the team final with Brazil.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.