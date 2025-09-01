Michael Jordan among star-studded group expected to attend Bill Belichick's first UNC game: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The stars are expected to show out for Bill Belichick’s first game as North Carolina’s head coach when TCU visits Chapel Hill on Monday.

Basketball legend Michael Jordan, former U.S. women’s soccer star Mia Hamm, Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor, former NFL star Julius Peppers, country singers Eric Church and Chase Rice, and Los Angeles Dodgers ace Blake Snell are all expected to attend, according to ESPN.

Jordan, Hamm, Taylor, Peppers and Rice all attended UNC. Church went to Appalachian State, and Snell was committed to play at Washington before being drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Belichick was hired by UNC in December 2024 after taking a year off from coaching, following his mutual departure from the New England Patriots in January 2024. Widely considered one of the greatest coaches of all time, Belichick won six Super Bowls in 24 seasons with the Patriots.

UNC went 6-7 last season, and head coach Mack Brown retired afterward, opening the door for Belichick’s highly anticipated return to coaching.

Belichick named redshirt sophomore Gio Lopez the team’s starting quarterback. Lopez transferred to UNC this offseason after spending the past two years at South Alabama.

In 11 games last season, Lopez completed 66% of his passes for 2,559 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran for 463 yards and seven touchdowns on 83 carries.

Last season, TCU went 9-4 and beat Louisiana 34-3 in the New Mexico Bowl. Horned Frogs coach Sonny Dykes will look to keep TCU’s momentum going against North Carolina.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET.

