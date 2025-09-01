Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina Tar Heels

Michael Jordan among star-studded group expected to attend Bill Belichick's first UNC game: report

UNC hosts TCU Monday at 8 pm ET

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Charles Barkley expresses concern about Bill Belichick amid Jordon Hudson interview fiasco Video

Charles Barkley expresses concern about Bill Belichick amid Jordon Hudson interview fiasco

Charles Barkley expresses concern about Bill Belichick amid Jordon Hudson interview fiasco during an appearance on OutKick's "Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich."

The stars are expected to show out for Bill Belichick’s first game as North Carolina’s head coach when TCU visits Chapel Hill on Monday.

Basketball legend Michael Jordan, former U.S. women’s soccer star Mia Hamm, Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor, former NFL star Julius Peppers, country singers Eric Church and Chase Rice, and Los Angeles Dodgers ace Blake Snell are all expected to attend, according to ESPN.

Jordan, Hamm, Taylor, Peppers and Rice all attended UNC. Church went to Appalachian State, and Snell was committed to play at Washington before being drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Michael Jordan talks

Michael Jordan speaks to the crowd at halftime during the North Carolina Tar Heels’ game against the Duke Blue Devils at the Dean Smith Center on March 4, 2017, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Belichick was hired by UNC in December 2024 after taking a year off from coaching, following his mutual departure from the New England Patriots in January 2024. Widely considered one of the greatest coaches of all time, Belichick won six Super Bowls in 24 seasons with the Patriots.

UNC went 6-7 last season, and head coach Mack Brown retired afterward, opening the door for Belichick’s highly anticipated return to coaching.

Bill Belichick fields questions from media

North Carolina Tar Heels new head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media at the Loudermilk Center for Excellence. (Jim Dedmon/Imagn Images)

Belichick named redshirt sophomore Gio Lopez the team’s starting quarterback. Lopez transferred to UNC this offseason after spending the past two years at South Alabama.

In 11 games last season, Lopez completed 66% of his passes for 2,559 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran for 463 yards and seven touchdowns on 83 carries.

Roy Williams and Michael Jordan

Former North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams stands with former UNC great Michael Jordan on the court as they are honored as part of the 1982 national championship team in the second half at the Dean E. Smith Center on Jan. 29, 2022, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports)

Last season, TCU went 9-4 and beat Louisiana 34-3 in the New Mexico Bowl. Horned Frogs coach Sonny Dykes will look to keep TCU’s momentum going against North Carolina.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

