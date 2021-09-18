Michael Irvin on Packers' Aaron Rodgers: 'If you're thinking about retiring, you're already retired'

Hall of Famer Michael Irvin believes Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ poor performance in the 38-3 Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints was due to him mulling possible retirement.

Rodgers completed 15 of 28 passes for just 133 yards, with two interceptions.

Irvin believes Rodgers’ retirement talk during the offseason led to his lackluster play.

"This game is too hard," Irvin told TMZ Sports on Friday. "That's why you hear people say, if you're talking about or thinking about retiring, you're already retired."

Irvin continued: "Aaron was thinking about not playing. And it showed up, man."

The Dallas Cowboys legend says he expects the reigning NFL MVP to "play much better" against the Detroit Lions on "Monday Night Football."

Rodgers and the Packers had quite the offseason. The star quarterback had issues with the team’s general manager and he fought with the franchise over contract and personnel decisions. Rodgers didn’t attend a single team practice or workout over the summer. Instead, he took time out to host "Jeopardy!" and traveled around the world with fiancee Shailene Woodley.

Despite his sub-par performance in Week 1, Irvin believes Rodgers will return to form.

"You've got to hope that he is ready," Irvin told TMZ. "Because there's nothing that you can say."