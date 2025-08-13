Micah Parsons issues 4-word response as contract drama with Cowboys continues

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Micah Parsons watched from the sideline Wednesday as the Dallas Cowboys went through a padded practice in Oxnard, California.

But as the team prepares to return to Texas, Parsons' contract dispute remains an issue.

While Parsons stood near longtime Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones Thursday, talks between Parsons' representatives and the team's front office have not progressed.

Last week, Jones said he had not spoken with the star pass rusher since his request to be traded to another team was made public.

Jones did make it clear he does not intend to trade the All-Pro edge rusher. On Wednesday, Parsons was asked to share an update on where contract extension negotiations stood.

"My mouth is closed," Parsons told reporters, according to The Athletic.

Parsons missed four games last season but still finished the year with 12 sacks. He has recorded double-digit sacks in each of his four seasons in the NFL .

As it currently stands, Parsons will enter the 2025 regular season in the final year of his rookie deal. Parsons is seeking a new contract during a summer in which other star passer rushers, like Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt, landed lucrative extensions from their respective teams.

The Cowboys visit the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles Sept. 4 to open the regular season.

