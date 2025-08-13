Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons issues 4-word response as contract drama with Cowboys continues

Parsons is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Cowboys

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Micah Parsons watched from the sideline Wednesday as the Dallas Cowboys went through a padded practice in Oxnard, California. 

But as the team prepares to return to Texas, Parsons' contract dispute remains an issue.

While Parsons stood near longtime Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones Thursday, talks between Parsons' representatives and the team's front office have not progressed. 

Last week, Jones said he had not spoken with the star pass rusher since his request to be traded to another team was made public.

Jerry Jones and Micah Parsons

Jerry Jones, at left, before a game in January 2025 in Dallas, Texas. At right, Micah Parsons attends a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams in July 2025 in Oxnard, Calif.  (Imagn)

Jones did make it clear he does not intend to trade the All-Pro edge rusher. On Wednesday, Parsons was asked to share an update on where contract extension negotiations stood.

"My mouth is closed," Parsons told reporters, according to The Athletic.

Parsons missed four games last season but still finished the year with 12 sacks. He has recorded double-digit sacks in each of his four seasons in the NFL.

Micah Parsons looks on

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia Dec. 29, 2024. (Eric Hartline/Imagn Images)

As it currently stands, Parsons will enter the 2025 regular season in the final year of his rookie deal. Parsons is seeking a new contract during a summer in which other star passer rushers, like Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt, landed lucrative extensions from their respective teams.

Micah Parsons walks towards the locker room

Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys walks toward the locker room during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium Dec. 22, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Cowboys visit the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles Sept. 4 to open the regular season.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

