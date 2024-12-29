Expand / Collapse search
Miami Hurricanes

Miami's Cam Ward opts out of bowl game in 2nd half after setting TD record, ignites social media debate

Ward is set to be one of the top QBs taken in the draft

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward, a potential top pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, set the NCAA Division I record for touchdown passes during his bowl game appearance on Saturday and then sat for the second half.

Ward and the Hurricanes played the Iowa State Cyclones in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Ward set the mark with a touchdown pass in the first quarter to Jacolby George. It brought him to 156 career touchdown passes. Emory Williams started the second half, and Miami went on to lose the game, 42-21.

Cam Ward in the Pop-Tarts Bowl

Miami quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass during the first half of the Pop Tarts Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in Orlando, Fla.  (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal was asked about the decision after the game.

"All meetings with players, and decisions like that, we made them in private, we keep them in private," Cristobal said, via ESPN. "So, I'll prefer not to answer any questions as it relates to that. But I know he played his best while he was in there."

Ward’s decision caught the attention of social media as well.

The quarterback broke Case Keenum’s record. Keenum set the Division I – FBS and FCS – record from 2007 to 2011. He had 155 touchdown passes with the Houston Cougars.

Cam Ward on the sidelines

Dec. 28, 2024; Orlando, Fla.: Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) stands on the sideline during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. (Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images)

"Just blessed, man," he told WQAM Radio. "I think I’ve grown so much as a person this year, outside of football. This is the best team that I’ve been around . . . I was just blessed to be here."

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel is on the cusp of passing Keenum’s mark as well. He has 153 touchdown passes in six seasons. He could get close to breaking the mark in the College Football Playoff.

Ward may be one of the first of a few talented quarterbacks taken off the board in the spring when the draft begins. Shedeur Sanders, Quinn Ewers and Carson Beck are among the top prospects.

Cam Ward waves

Dec. 28, 2024; Orlando, Fla.: Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) gestures during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. (Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images)

"I think Cam’s DNA, his upbringing, everything that he is made of and stands for is the right kind of stuff; the stuff you want your team made of," Cristobal said. "He’s had a tremendous impact on our community, our team, our program, alumni."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

