Shedeur Sanders receives custom Giants cleats before final college game as G-Men own No. 1 pick

It’s becoming more and more likely that Shedeur Sanders will be the first overall pick in April, and he’s reminding everyone as such.

Sanders is wrapping up his college career on Sunday in the Alamo Bowl, and he hinted that he’d have special cleats for the occasion earlier this week.

In fact, Sanders said on the practice field, "We know where we are going, you'll see them in the cleats later on this week."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Of course, Sanders doesn’t actually know where he’s going, but currently, the New York Giants hold the No. 1 pick, and it'll be difficult for them to relinquish it.

Well, Sanders made due on his promise.

He had red and blue cleats that even featured a Giants logo made for him, according to Nomad Customs.

Sanders was not spotted wearing the cleats on Saturday.

Sanders isn’t the only Colorado Buffalo donning special cleats – Travis Hunter is wearing Heisman-themed kicks two weeks after winning the prestigious award.

LONGTIME SPORTS ANCHOR, ANNOUNCER GREG GUMBEL DIES AT 78

At the beginning of the season, the class seemed to be pretty stacked with Sanders, Cam Ward, Carson Beck, Quinn Ewers and Jalen Milroe, but the former two quarterbacks have separated themselves from the pack this year.

Big Blue is the only team in the NFL this season with two wins – the Las Vegas Raiders were on pace to own the pick, but they won their third game of the season last week.

New York will take on the Indianapolis Colts in their final home game on Sunday – with a loss, the Giants will become the first team to go 0-9 at home in a season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It remains to be seen whether general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll will still be in East Rutherford in a couple of weeks, but it seems pretty certain that Sanders might head to New Jersey, no matter who is in charge.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.