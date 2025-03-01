Miami's Cam Ward: 'God and work' have gotten me as potential No. 1 pick

Cam Ward may just be the No. 1 overall pick next month, and all it’s taken is two things, according to him.

The Miami quarterback will be flying off the board early in April; at this point, it’s just a matter of whether he’ll be first, second or maybe even third.

It would be a stunner to see him fall beyond No. 3, considering who currently sits at the top of the draft (Titans, Browns, Giants, in that order).

After a legendary career in which he became the FBS’ all-time passing touchdowns leader, he told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine how he got to where he is today. And it’s quite simple.

"All you have to do is believe in God and work," he said. "Those two things will take care of everything."

Ward was not considered a star coming out of high school, but after turning Miami into a threat once again (they narrowly missed out on the College Football Playoff), the scouts have turned their heads with Ward.

"I just put my head down and work every day," Ward said. "I've prayed about it. I've been praying for this moment since I was six. I'm blessed to be here."

Ward and Shedeur Sanders are the top-two quarterback prospects in this class, with most experts having Jaxson Dart being a relatively distant third.

The Titans drafted Will Levis in the second round of 2023, which was a stunning fall for the Kentucky alum on draft night. However, they have not seemed too inclined to select a quarterback; many mock drafts have them even selecting Penn State’s Abdul Carter, which would hardly be a mistake.

But with other teams inside the top 10 needing a quarterback (namely the Raiders and Jets), it should not surprise anyone if we see some movement to jump up and get Ward, even though this year’s class may not be comparable to the ones it’s sandwiched between.

