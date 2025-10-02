Miami star Carson Beck talks breakup with Hanna Cavinder

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck spoke about his breakup with former women’s basketball star Hanna Cavinder on Wednesday as the team prepares to take on Florida State.

Beck was still with the Georgia Bulldogs when he started dating the basketball player-turned-social media influencer. He transferred to Miami after the 2024 season, but the two split in the spring before the Hurricanes’ football season officially kicked off.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He hadn’t talked about the end of their relationship. Cavinder shared in April that they had broken up.

"You make mistakes as a person, but it sucks that you have to go through something like that with someone that you care about, and now it's all over the internet," he told ESPN. "Half of what you see in the media is true. Half of what you see is not true. So, people pick their side of the story and run with it. The people that know the truth know the truth. But it's been difficult."

The two have reportedly not spoken since the breakup.

Cavinder opened up about the split while talking to President Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump.

TEXAS STAR ARCH MANNING RECEIVES BIG VOTE OF CONFIDENCE FROM 'CHAD POWERS' ACTOR GLEN POWELL

"He would, like, flip off people at the bar, and I'd be embarrassed," she said. "So I broke up with him, and all this cheating s--- came out. I had no idea.

"I didn't break up with him because he cheated. I broke up with (him) because of who he was."

Beck is now focused on football. He admitted to ESPN that the trials and tribulations he’s been through over the last year changed the way he approached his personal goals.

"I've been able to connect to myself more, and find who I am, and really do some soul searching," he said. "It's hard to say that I'm thankful for it all, but I am because I wouldn't be the person that I am today without all of these things that have happened."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Beck has Miami at No. 3 in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll.