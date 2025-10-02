Expand / Collapse search
Miami Hurricanes

Miami star Carson Beck talks breakup with Hanna Cavinder

Beck dated Hanna Cavinder for a few months before their split

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck spoke about his breakup with former women’s basketball star Hanna Cavinder on Wednesday as the team prepares to take on Florida State.

Beck was still with the Georgia Bulldogs when he started dating the basketball player-turned-social media influencer. He transferred to Miami after the 2024 season, but the two split in the spring before the Hurricanes’ football season officially kicked off.

Carson Beck and Hanna Cavinder together

Haley Cavinder #14 and Hanna Cavinder #15 of the Miami Hurricanes meet with Jake Ferguson of the Dallas Cowboys and Carson Beck of the Miami Hurricanes after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers 77-74 at Watsco Center on Jan. 30, 2025 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

He hadn’t talked about the end of their relationship. Cavinder shared in April that they had broken up.

"You make mistakes as a person, but it sucks that you have to go through something like that with someone that you care about, and now it's all over the internet," he told ESPN. "Half of what you see in the media is true. Half of what you see is not true. So, people pick their side of the story and run with it. The people that know the truth know the truth. But it's been difficult."

The two have reportedly not spoken since the breakup.

Cavinder opened up about the split while talking to President Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump.

Carson Beck throws

Miami quarterback Carson Beck (11) aims a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

"He would, like, flip off people at the bar, and I'd be embarrassed," she said. "So I broke up with him, and all this cheating s--- came out. I had no idea.

"I didn't break up with him because he cheated. I broke up with (him) because of who he was."

Beck is now focused on football. He admitted to ESPN that the trials and tribulations he’s been through over the last year changed the way he approached his personal goals.

"I've been able to connect to myself more, and find who I am, and really do some soul searching," he said. "It's hard to say that I'm thankful for it all, but I am because I wouldn't be the person that I am today without all of these things that have happened."

Carson Beck vs South Florida

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) warms up before a game against the South Florida Bulls at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025. (Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images)

Beck has Miami at No. 3 in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

