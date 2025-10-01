Expand / Collapse search
Texas Longhorns

Texas star Arch Manning receives big vote of confidence from 'Chad Powers' actor Glen Powell

Manning and Texas play the Florida Gators this week

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning received a major vote of confidence from actor Glen Powell on Monday as the rising star prepares for a road game against the Florida Gators.

Powell appeared on ESPN’s "NFL Live" to promote his new series "Chad Powers" and predicted that Manning would turn his play around and then some.

Arch Manning passes

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before a game against the Texas El Paso Miners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025. (Scott Wachter/Imagn Images)

"I’ll say that Arch, to (have) his first start at The Shoe, at Ohio State, who is a hell of a program, that’s a tough way to come in to that position. … Arch has the capability to bring Texas to a natty (national championship)," Powell said. "Mark my words by the way, if Texas wins the natty this year, I think we’re going to go on a dynasty run."

The Austin, Texas, native attended the university but hasn’t finished his degree just yet.

Still, he’s keeping a close eye on what the Longhorns do this season as fans have been excited about Manning, whose uncles Peyton and Eli are producers for "Chad Powers."

Glen Powell at the "Chad Powers" premiere

Glen Powell, the star/co-creator of "Chad Powers," arrives at the premiere of the Hulu series on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

"There’s no reason why people should not be coming to Texas. It’s in the greatest city in the world. One of the most prestigious teams," the "Top Gun: Maverick" star added. "Nobody looks bad in burnt orange. I’m a big believer in this program. 

"I think Arch has what it takes. I think he’s not overthinking anymore. It really feels like he’s gonna be meeting his receivers in time without having to think too much."

Manning faced criticism out of the gate for not performing up to the college football experts’ standards when it came to his performance – though, Texas only lost to Ohio State by a touchdown in the first week of the season.

Arch Manning drops back to pass

Texas quarterback Arch Manning drops back to pass against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio.  (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Going into the game against the Gators, Manning has 888 passing yards and nine touchdown passes. He’s also run for 123 yards and five touchdowns.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

