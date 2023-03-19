Expand / Collapse search
March Madness
Published

Miami runs away with win over Indiana to earn Sweet 16 spot in March Madness

Wong, the ACC Player of the Year, scored 27 to lead the way for the Hurricanes

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller led a decisive second-half spurt for Miami, which beat Indiana 85-69 Sunday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to reach its second straight Sweet 16.

Wong, the Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year who was limited to five points in a first-round win over Drake, had 27 points and eight rebounds for coach Jim Larrañaga's fifth-seeded Hurricanes (27-7), the only ACC team left in March Madness.

Harlond Beverly #5 of the Miami Hurricanes shoots over Miller Kopp #12 of the Indiana Hoosiers in the second half during the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on March 19, 2023, in Albany, New York.

Miller, who had seven points on Friday, scored 19, while Indianapolis native Nijel Pack had 10 of his 12 points in the first half, getting Miami off to a fast start that allowed it to lead most of the game and end Indiana's hopes of a sixth national title.

Jordan Miller #11 of the Miami Hurricanes handles the ball against Race Thompson #25 of the Indiana Hoosiers in the second half during the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on March 19, 2023, in Albany, New York.

Miami will face top-seeded Houston in the Midwest Region semifinals in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday.

Norchad Omier #15 of the Miami Hurricanes reacts late in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on March 19, 2023, in Albany, New York.

All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis had 23 points and eight rebounds for the Hoosiers (23-12), who have not been to the Sweet 16 since 2016. Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino added 19 points and Race Thompson had 11.

