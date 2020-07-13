Miami Marlins: 2020 coronavirus pandemic-shortened season outlook
What to know about the team going into the 2020 season.
The Miami Marlins have been in the bottom barrel of baseball over the last few seasons but the sprint to the playoffs could have the organization’s luck changing.
Miami is coming into the 2020 season with a young rotation led by Caleb Smith and Sandy Alcantara. Both players are going to be key for the Marlins in order for the team to win any games.
In the offseason, the team added veterans Matt Joyce, Jonathan Villar and Jesus Aguilar. Adding them to a lineup with Brian Anderson, Isan Diaz and Lewis Brinson coming into their own could make the team more competitive than it has been in the past.
Miami finished dead last in the National League East. But through 60 games, the Marlins were 23-37.
Could Miami find some momentum and make a big run into the playoffs? Stranger things have happened for the organization. You never know what a 60-game season could bring.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE MLB COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM
**
2019 finish: 5th NL East
2019 record: 57-105
Manager: Don Mattingly
**
Projected Starters
C: Jorge Alfaro
1B: Jesus Aguilar
2B; Isan Diaz
3B: Brian Anderson
SS: Miguel Rojas
OF: Corey Dickerson
OF: Lewis Brinson
OF: Jonathan Villar
DH: Garrett Cooper
**
Projected Rotation/Closer
SP: Sandy Alcantara
SP: Caleb Smith
SP: Pablo Lopez
SP: Jose Urena
SP: Eliesser Hernandez
CL: Brandon Kintzler
**
2020 Schedule