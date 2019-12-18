Expand / Collapse search
Soccer
Mexican soccer club suspends, fines U17 members for video mocking feminist song

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Club America, one of Mexico’s Liga MX top clubs, fined and suspended members of its under-17 team for a video showing them mocking a feminist song that has been adopted by campaigners against gender-based violence.

The video showing the players mocking “The Rapist Is You” was posted earlier this month and shows a handful of Club America players laughing and dancing to some lyrics of the song. The lyrics say, “And the fault was not mine, neither where I was, nor how I was dressed,” and, “The rapist is you.”

The club said the players showed a lack of respect for the song, which has made waves in Latin America, the U.S. and Europe as a way to denounce violence against women. The club announced that the players in question would receive a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine.

Created by the Chilean group Lastesis, the song was first performed last month in Santiago amid widespread anti-government protests.

However, the song sparked a series of Mexican men and male teens appearing to mock it, sparking criticism among women’s activists.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

