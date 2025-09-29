Mets' Steve Cohen fires off message to fans after dreadful collapse

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Mets team owner Steve Cohen addressed disappointed fans on Monday after the team suffered a dreadful collapse and missed the postseason.

The Miami Marlins brought the final bit of doom to the Mets, defeating them 4-0 in the season finale on Sunday.

"Mets fans everywhere," Cohen wrote on X. "I owe you an apology. You did your part by showing up and supporting the team. We didn’t do our part. We will do a post-mortem and figure out the obvious and less obvious reasons why the team didn’t perform up to your and my expectations.

"We are all feeling raw emotions today. I know how much time and effort you have put into this team. The result was unacceptable. Your emotions tell me how much you care and continues to motivate the organization to do better. Thank You to the best fans in sports."

Minutes after the loss, first baseman Pete Alonso said he was going to opt out of his deal and test free agency.

"There’s some great guys in this clubhouse, there’s some great people on the staff," he said. "And every single day, it’s just been a pleasure coming to work and putting on the orange and blue. I’ve really appreciated and been nothing but full of gratitude every single day. Nothing’s guaranteed, but we’ll see what happens.

"I’ve loved being a Met, so hopefully they’ve appreciated me in the same (way)."

The Mets got off to a hot start. New York was 45-24 on June 12, one of the best records in MLB at the time, and only went 38-55 the rest of the season to finish 83-79 after their latest crushing loss on Sunday evening.

New York came into the 2025 season with the second-highest total payroll – more than $341 million – and the second-highest active roster payroll with $266.6 million, according to Spotrac. Juan Soto came over to the Mets from the New York Yankees on a 15-year deal reportedly worth $765 million. And while the bats were hot to start the year, the team cooled off when it mattered.

The Mets suffered an eight-game losing streak at the worst time, starting with a series against the Reds and continuing through the Philadelphia Phillies and Texas Rangers matchups. The team bounced back against the San Diego Padres and then dropped two of three against the Washington Nationals.

The series against the Marlins was crucial, but New York was only able to pull out one win out of the three games. New York was 11-17 in August and finished 10-15 in September.

The Mets will now start their offseason plans earlier than expected.