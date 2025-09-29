Mets' Steve Cohen fires off message to fans after dreadful collapse

Expand / Collapse search
New York Mets team owner Steve Cohen addressed disappointed fans on Monday after the team suffered a dreadful collapse and missed the postseason.

The Miami Marlins brought the final bit of doom to the Mets, defeating them 4-0 in the season finale on Sunday.

Steve Cohen watches Mets vs Marlins

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen walks on the field before the game between the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. (Sam Navarro/Imagn Images)

"Mets fans everywhere," Cohen wrote on X. "I owe you an apology. You did your part by showing up and supporting the team. We didn’t do our part. We will do a post-mortem and figure out the obvious and less obvious reasons why the team didn’t perform up to your and my expectations.

"We are all feeling raw emotions today. I know how much time and effort you have put into this team. The result was unacceptable. Your emotions tell me how much you care and continues to motivate the organization to do better. Thank You to the best fans in sports."

Minutes after the loss, first baseman Pete Alonso said he was going to opt out of his deal and test free agency.

"There’s some great guys in this clubhouse, there’s some great people on the staff," he said. "And every single day, it’s just been a pleasure coming to work and putting on the orange and blue. I’ve really appreciated and been nothing but full of gratitude every single day. Nothing’s guaranteed, but we’ll see what happens.

Steve Cohen looks on

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen stands on the field before a ceremony to honor first baseman Pete Alonso (not pictured) for breaking the Mets all time home run record before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on Aug. 14, 2025. (Brad Penner/Imagn Images)

"I’ve loved being a Met, so hopefully they’ve appreciated me in the same (way)."

The Mets got off to a hot start. New York was 45-24 on June 12, one of the best records in MLB at the time, and only went 38-55 the rest of the season to finish 83-79 after their latest crushing loss on Sunday evening.

New York came into the 2025 season with the second-highest total payroll – more than $341 million – and the second-highest active roster payroll with $266.6 million, according to Spotrac. Juan Soto came over to the Mets from the New York Yankees on a 15-year deal reportedly worth $765 million. And while the bats were hot to start the year, the team cooled off when it mattered.

The Mets suffered an eight-game losing streak at the worst time, starting with a series against the Reds and continuing through the Philadelphia Phillies and Texas Rangers matchups. The team bounced back against the San Diego Padres and then dropped two of three against the Washington Nationals.

The series against the Marlins was crucial, but New York was only able to pull out one win out of the three games. New York was 11-17 in August and finished 10-15 in September.

Pete Alonso embraces Francisco Lindor

New York Mets' Pete Alonso, left, stands with Francisco Lindor after flying out with the bases loaded during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Miami.  (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The Mets will now start their offseason plans earlier than expected.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

