Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Mets
Published

Mets star wants return of ousted former manager after Astros cheating scandal

Francisco Lindor loves Buck Showalter but wants Beltran in some role

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The relationship between Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets has been quite the roller coaster since day one.

Despite being one of the greatest players to ever wear a Mets uniform, his most famous moment from his playing days in Queens — and perhaps his entire career — is when he struck out looking to lose Game 7 of the NLCS, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series.

However, Beltran was always considered a true baseball man who would succeed as a coach after retirement.

When the Mets fired Mickey Callaway after the 2019 season, they brought in Beltran to be their manager.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Carlos Beltran talks to the media after being introduced as manager of the New York Mets during a press conference at Citi Field Nov. 4, 2019, in New York City.

Carlos Beltran talks to the media after being introduced as manager of the New York Mets during a press conference at Citi Field Nov. 4, 2019, in New York City. (Rich Schultz/Getty Image)

But when it was discovered Beltran was involved in the Houston Astros' cheating scandal of 2017, he and the Mets "parted ways" before he even managed a spring training game.

Beltran kept quiet for a long while after the scandal broke, but he made his return to baseball this year as a color commentator for New York Yankees games on the YES Network. He made his return to Citi Field Thursday night to celebrate Roberto Clemente Day.

Francisco Lindor spent time with Beltran before the game, and Lindor said he wants the potential Hall of Famer back with the club.

"Would I like him to be with the team? Of course. One hundred percent," Lindor told SNY Thursday.

Lindor made it known players do not want Beltran to replace current manager Buck Showalter, but the shortstop knows what kind of impact he can have in a clubhouse.

In fact, Beltran has helped Lindor ease his way into New York not only on the field, but settling in with his life in the Big Apple.

"He was the one that helped me find Realtors and doctors around here when I first came here," Lindor said. "Where to live, you know, things like that. When I was struggling a lot last year, I talked to him a lot. He’s amazing …

Catcher Yadier Molina of the St. Louis Cardinals reacts after Carlos Beltran (15) of the New York Mets strikes out to end Game 7 of the NLCS at Shea Stadium Oct. 19, 2006, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. The Cardinals won 3-1.

Catcher Yadier Molina of the St. Louis Cardinals reacts after Carlos Beltran (15) of the New York Mets strikes out to end Game 7 of the NLCS at Shea Stadium Oct. 19, 2006, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. The Cardinals won 3-1. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

"Beltran, If I’m struggling or going through good times [I’ll say], ‘Hey, what you got for me? I'm going good. But I want to be better.’ Or, ‘Hey, I'm not feeling good. What should I do?’ He’ll say, ‘Hey, good job. I saw your home run last night. Keep it up.’ Stuff like that. It's a real relationship."

CC SABATHIA ON ASTROS SIGN-STEALING SCANDAL: YANKEES GOT 'CHEATED,' MANFRED SHOULD TAKE AWAY TITLE

A.J. Hinch and Alex Cora were fired from their respective jobs with the Astros and Boston Red Sox and were suspended due to their role in the scandal. Hinch now manages the Tigers, and the Sox brought Cora back as soon as they were able to. So, surely, Beltran's return to an MLB team is inevitable.

SNY reported that Beltran spent time Thursday with Mets owner Steve Cohen, and Showalter was open to bringing Beltran on his coaching staff when he was hired before this season started.

The New York Mets' Carlos Beltran leaps onto home plate in front of cheering teammates after hitting a walk-off, two-run homer in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Shea Stadium. The Mets won, 8-7.

The New York Mets' Carlos Beltran leaps onto home plate in front of cheering teammates after hitting a walk-off, two-run homer in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Shea Stadium. The Mets won, 8-7. (Linda Cataffo/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Image)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Mets are 90-55. Assuming they win at least one more time within their final 17 games, it will be their most wins in a season since the 2006, 97-win campaign with Beltran.