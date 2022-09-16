Mets star wants return of ousted former manager after Astros cheating scandal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The relationship between Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets has been quite the roller coaster since day one.

Despite being one of the greatest players to ever wear a Mets uniform, his most famous moment from his playing days in Queens — and perhaps his entire career — is when he struck out looking to lose Game 7 of the NLCS, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series.

However, Beltran was always considered a true baseball man who would succeed as a coach after retirement.

When the Mets fired Mickey Callaway after the 2019 season, they brought in Beltran to be their manager.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But when it was discovered Beltran was involved in the Houston Astros' cheating scandal of 2017, he and the Mets "parted ways" before he even managed a spring training game.

Beltran kept quiet for a long while after the scandal broke, but he made his return to baseball this year as a color commentator for New York Yankees games on the YES Network. He made his return to Citi Field Thursday night to celebrate Roberto Clemente Day.

Francisco Lindor spent time with Beltran before the game, and Lindor said he wants the potential Hall of Famer back with the club.

"Would I like him to be with the team? Of course. One hundred percent," Lindor told SNY Thursday.

Lindor made it known players do not want Beltran to replace current manager Buck Showalter, but the shortstop knows what kind of impact he can have in a clubhouse.

In fact, Beltran has helped Lindor ease his way into New York not only on the field, but settling in with his life in the Big Apple.

"He was the one that helped me find Realtors and doctors around here when I first came here," Lindor said. "Where to live, you know, things like that. When I was struggling a lot last year, I talked to him a lot. He’s amazing …

"Beltran, If I’m struggling or going through good times [I’ll say], ‘Hey, what you got for me? I'm going good. But I want to be better.’ Or, ‘Hey, I'm not feeling good. What should I do?’ He’ll say, ‘Hey, good job. I saw your home run last night. Keep it up.’ Stuff like that. It's a real relationship."

CC SABATHIA ON ASTROS SIGN-STEALING SCANDAL: YANKEES GOT 'CHEATED,' MANFRED SHOULD TAKE AWAY TITLE

A.J. Hinch and Alex Cora were fired from their respective jobs with the Astros and Boston Red Sox and were suspended due to their role in the scandal. Hinch now manages the Tigers, and the Sox brought Cora back as soon as they were able to. So, surely, Beltran's return to an MLB team is inevitable.

SNY reported that Beltran spent time Thursday with Mets owner Steve Cohen, and Showalter was open to bringing Beltran on his coaching staff when he was hired before this season started.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Mets are 90-55. Assuming they win at least one more time within their final 17 games, it will be their most wins in a season since the 2006, 97-win campaign with Beltran.