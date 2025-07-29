Mets star Francisco Lindor says Juan Soto was snubbed from the All-Star game: 'He deserved it'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Mets sent four players to Atlanta for the All-Star game a couple of weeks ago, but star shortstop Francisco Lindor said there should have been one more player that went with them.

Lindor, 31, said his star teammate Juan Soto should have joined the Mets contingent in Atlanta.

"I hope we can get players like him to every All-Star game," Lindor told Fox News Digital last week after talking about Miracle Treat Day at DQ.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I wish he was there with us. He deserved it. He definitely should have been there."

Soto began the year slow but really turned it on heading into the All-Star break. In 106 games this season, Soto has a .248 batting average with 25 home runs, 62 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.

Lindor said that Soto was not the only player who was snubbed from the game.

METS' FRANCISCO LINDOR PARTNERS WITH DAIRY QUEEN FOR 'MIRACLE TREAT DAY' IMPACTING CHILDREN'S HOSPITALS

"It wasn’t just him can anyone say a lot of players around the league that didn’t get the recognition they deserve," Lindor said.

"Juan Soto (is) one of the best hitters in the league, and he is going to end up with the numbers he wants (at the end of the season) and will probably end up with a silver slugger, and we will see what else, but it would have been cool to see him in Atlanta."

In addition to Lindor, first baseman Pete Alonso, closer Edwin Diaz and starting pitcher David Peterson were the Mets players who were named to the National League All-Star game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With the All-Star game in the review mirror, the Mets are now focused on their division race with the Philadelphia Phillies. The Mets (62-47) currently hold a half-game lead over the Phillies (61-47) for first place in the NL East.

Lindor said the Mets have to try and find the "best version" of themselves down the stretch as they vie for a postseason spot.

"We just got to continue to be ourselves and continue to play the game the right way and push for each other and support each other to try to be the best version of ourselves," Lindor said.

Fox News' Connor McGahan contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.