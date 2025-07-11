Mets star Brandon Nimmo rips All-Star game selections: 'The process is broken'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Mets star outfielder Brandon Nimmo is not a fan of the current All-Star selection process in Major League Baseball.

Every MLB team has at least one player in the All-Star game, regardless of how worthy they are, because the league mandates every team must have one representative in the game.

Nimmo, 32, is not a fan of that process.

"I don't think every team should get a person. It's supposed to be All-Stars. It's not supposed to be, 'Who is the best player on every team?' It's supposed to be, 'Who are the best players in the major leagues?'" Nimmo told the New York Post.

"The process is broken."

The rule of every team being represented in the All-Star game goes back to the early 1970s. Over the years, as more deserving players have been snubbed from the game due to the rule, the process has come under fire from players and fans.

Nimmo and teammate Juan Soto were not selected to participate in the All-Star game despite both having strong seasons.

Nimmo has a .260 batting average with 18 home runs and 53 RBIs and a .789 OPS in addition to playing a strong left field. Soto has a .264 batting average with 21 home runs and 53 RBIs with a .900 OPS.

The Mets star left fielder has had a solid 10-year career, spending all 10 seasons with the Mets, but he has never made the All-Star game. Nimmo, in 1,001 career games, has a career batting average of .261 with 128 home runs and 424 RBIs with a career OPS of .808.

While Nimmo and Soto will not be in the midsummer classic, the Mets do have players in the All-Star game. Shortstop Francisco Lindor, first baseman Pete Alonso, closer Edwin Diaz and starting pitcher David Peterson will be in Atlanta for the All-Star Game.

