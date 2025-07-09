MLB All-Star Game to feature automated balls and strikes system: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Next week's MLB All-Star Game is going to look a little different from years past.

The midsummer classic will be the first non-spring training game to feature the automatic balls and strikes system (ABS), according to ESPN.

The system was a full-go in spring training this year after several seasons in the minor leagues. Teams got two challenges per game but were able to retain each challenge won. Only the batter, pitcher or catcher could challenge a call, and it had to be immediately after the call with no help from the bench or other players.

The system needed some fine-tuning at the time, but apparently, enough has been done for Commissioner Rob Manfred's office to introduce a proposal to MLB's competition committee to have the system in place by 2026, a goal he had in mind last summer.

"I think that teams are really positive about ABS. You know, I do have that unscientific system that I use – my email traffic – and my distinct impression is that using ABS in spring training has made people more prone to complain about balls and strike calls via email, to me, referencing the need for ABS. That is undoubtedly true, undoubtedly true," Manfred said last month.

ESPN noted that 72% of fans who were polled during spring training said their experience at games with ABS was "positive," versus just 10% being negative.

In a new era with larger bases, shift restrictions and pitch timers, this would arguably be the biggest change of them all, and it would come at quite a wild time: a lockout is looming with MLB's collective bargaining agreement due to end in December of next year.

However, fans seem to like the changes as attendance has increased in each of the last two years. It was the first time since 2011 and 2012 that attendance grew in back-to-back seasons.

The All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday in Atlanta. It was originally scheduled there in 2021, but was moved to Coors Field following the state's passing of the Election Integrity Act of 2021, which included new voter requirements.

