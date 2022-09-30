Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Mets
Published

Mets promoting top prospect Francisco Álvarez vs Braves: report

The Mets lead the Braves by 1 game in the NL East heading into the 3-game series

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The first-place New York Mets are calling up top prospect Francisco Álvarez for their pivotal weekend series against the Atlanta Braves, according to a person familiar with the decision.

The person confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the Mets had not yet announced the transaction.

The 20-year-old Álvarez is rated the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball by MLB.com, which reported his promotion earlier. He batted .260 with 27 home runs, 78 RBIs and an .885 OPS combined at Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse this season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

FILE - New York Mets' Jacob deGrom walks onto the field with catcher Francisco Álvarez to pitch for Triple-A Syracuse against Omaha in a baseball game in Syracuse, N.Y., July 27, 2022. The first-place Mets are calling up top prospect Álvarez for their pivotal weekend series against the Atlanta Braves, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday night, Sept. 29, because the Mets had not yet announced the transaction.

FILE - New York Mets' Jacob deGrom walks onto the field with catcher Francisco Álvarez to pitch for Triple-A Syracuse against Omaha in a baseball game in Syracuse, N.Y., July 27, 2022. The first-place Mets are calling up top prospect Álvarez for their pivotal weekend series against the Atlanta Braves, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday night, Sept. 29, because the Mets had not yet announced the transaction. (Scott Schild/The Post-Standard via AP)

New York leads the NL East by one game over the defending World Series champion Braves heading into their three-game series in Atlanta that begins Friday night. 

Both teams are headed to the playoffs and have six games remaining in the regular season.

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter, right, hugs New York Mets' Eduardo Escobar after a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in New York. The Mets won 5-4.

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter, right, hugs New York Mets' Eduardo Escobar after a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in New York. The Mets won 5-4. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The division winner earns a first-round bye, while the second-place finisher will be the top NL wild card and host a best-of-three postseason series starting Oct. 7.

TWITTER ROASTS BIDEN WHITE HOUSE FOR SUGGESTING ‘CONVERSATION’ ON RENAMING ATLANTA BRAVES: ‘OUT OF TOUCH’

Álvarez, a catcher and right-handed hitter, figures to be used as the Mets' designated hitter against left-handed pitching — including Friday's scheduled Braves starter, Max Fried.

Atlanta Braves' Max Fried pitches during the third inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Atlanta Braves' Max Fried pitches during the third inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

New York has received little production from right-handed hitters Darin Ruf and rookie Mark Vientos at DH since sending J.D. Davis to San Francisco at the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Left-handed hitter Daniel Vogelbach is New York's regular DH against right-handers.