Twitter roasts Biden White House for suggesting 'conversation' on renaming Atlanta Braves: 'Out of touch'

Twitter roasted White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for suggesting that conservations about rebranding the Atlanta Braves are "important" to have.

"We believe that it's important to have this conversation, and Native American and indigenous voices, they should be at the center of this conversation," Jean-Pierre told Bloomberg News' Jennifer Jacobs during Monday's White House press briefing.

"That is something that the president believes, that is something this administration believes, and he has consistently emphasized all people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect," she added.

The comments coincided the team's visit to the White House to celebrate their 2021 World Series win over the Houston Astros and followed a question concerning the franchise's controversial "tomahawk chop" rallying cry performed during games.

Reactions poured in as fans, lawmakers and more called the Biden administration "out of touch" and claimed the suggestion missed the mark of the major concerns most Americans have.

"The @Braves should always be the Atlanta Braves. Go Braves and Keep Choppin'!" wrote Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, R.

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., slammed the proposal as well, writing, "This is not the business of Washington," and GOP Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker said "Georgia will not fall for woke Washington's attempt to change the name of the greatest baseball team in America."

"The reigning and future World Series Champs @Braves should NOT change their name."

Burt Jones, who is running to become Georgia's next lieutenant governor, tweeted Monday, "We're not changing and we're not apologizing for it either. Go Braves!"

Others shifted their criticism to the administration's lack of concern for issues affecting most Americans.

"Yes, that's what Americans watching their 401Ks tank REALLY care about," wrote former radio and television host John Cardillo.

Gerry Callahan, host of "The Gerry Callahan Show," shared a similar opinion, writing, "Every time I look [at] my disappearing 401K, I think, ‘Damn, we really have to do something about the name of the frigging baseball team in Atlanta.’

"What a bunch of out of touch, elitist, incompetent a--holes."

While some Native American groups have voiced outrage over the team's name, gestures and symbolism, Richard Sneed, principal chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, offered a different take on the issue.

"I’m not offended by somebody waving their arm at a sports game," he said. "I’m just not, If somebody is, that’s their prerogative, it’s their right. They can be offended.… I don’t know very many, maybe one or two, from my tribe who say, ‘Yeah, I don’t like that.’"

The Braves have long touted their partnership with the Native American community, particularly the Eastern Band of the Cherokee nation, based approximately three hours from Atlanta in North Carolina.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.