New York Mets
Mets owner Steve Cohen already planning change to uniform ad patch: 'They're Phillies colors'

The Mets debuted a patch on their jersey sleeves for their home opener

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Baseball in 2023 includes pitch timers, bigger bases and — the ultimate horror — advertisements on jerseys.

It's understandable that money talks, and teams at this point are just delaying the inevitable. But the NewYork Mets are embracing it, perhaps to a fault.

The team debuted patches on their left sleeves Friday, an advertisement for NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital.

New York Mets pitcher Adam Ottavino wearing the NewYork-Presbyterian patch on a sleeve during a game against the Miami Marlins April 7, 2023, at Citi Field in Flushing, N.Y. 

However, the size, the look and the shock value immediately turned fans off.

"This is hideous. Doesn't Steve Cohen have enough money?" one Twitter user replied.

"Get swept, cancel Opening Day when it’s 76 and sunny, and now reveal the worst designed ad patch known to man. Starting to feel Wilpon-esque around here!" another said.

Mets fans weren't the only critics upset with the patch. Team owner Steve Cohen, who most likely signed off on the patch, also isn't a fan.

"They’re Phillies colors," Cohen said of the patch before the Mets' home opener Friday.

New York Mets pitcher Dennis Santana (65) delivers a pitch during the eighth inning of a game against the Miami Marlins April 7, 2023, at Citi Field in Flushing, N.Y.

The red-and-white advertisement clashes with the Mets' blue and orange color scheme, but Cohen and NewYork-Presbyterian’s CEO Steve Corwin agreed, via email, to change the patch.

"He agreed, and I agreed, that it should be more Met appropriate," Cohen said. 

There's also the irony of teaming up with a hospital given the team's notorious history with injuries. New ace Justin Verlander was placed on the injured list opening day.

Pete Alonso (20) of the New York Mets celebrates with Jeff McNeil (1) after hitting a home run in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins during the home opener at Citi Field April 7, 2023, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. 

The Mets, now 4-4 on the season, did get back into the win column Friday with a 9-3 victory over the Miami Marlins.