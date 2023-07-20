Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Mets
Published

Mets outfielder Starling Marte placed on injured list with migraines

Marte has missed four of the last five games

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The New York Mets placed outfielder Starling Marte on the 10-day injured list Thursday because of migraines.

The move was announced shortly after the Mets began their series finale with the White Sox and is retroactive to Monday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Starling Marte reacts after striekout

New York Mets Starling Marte reacts after striking out during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in New York.  (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Marte was not in the lineup for the fourth time in five games though manager Buck Showalter said before the game the veteran is feeling better. On Wednesday afternoon, Marte saw a specialist and underwent a scan.

YANKEES' OUTFIELDER HARRISON BADER LEAVES GAME VS ANGELS AFTER GETTING HIT BY PITCH

Starling Marte celebrates in dugout

New York Mets Starling Marte celebrates after scoring during the fifth inning of the baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in New York.  (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

In the second year of a four-year, $78 million contract, Marte is batting .254 with five homers, 28 RBIs and 24 stolen bases in 84 games. Last season, Marte hit .292 with 16 homers and 63 RBIs to go along with 18 stolen bases in 118 games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Starling Marte gets ready to hit

Starling Marte #6 of the New York Mets gets ready in the batters box against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 04, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.   (Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The Mets, who began Thursday at 45-50, did not announce a corresponding move to replace Marte.