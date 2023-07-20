Mets outfielder Starling Marte placed on injured list with migraines

The New York Mets placed outfielder Starling Marte on the 10-day injured list Thursday because of migraines.

The move was announced shortly after the Mets began their series finale with the White Sox and is retroactive to Monday.

Marte was not in the lineup for the fourth time in five games though manager Buck Showalter said before the game the veteran is feeling better. On Wednesday afternoon, Marte saw a specialist and underwent a scan.

In the second year of a four-year, $78 million contract, Marte is batting .254 with five homers, 28 RBIs and 24 stolen bases in 84 games. Last season, Marte hit .292 with 16 homers and 63 RBIs to go along with 18 stolen bases in 118 games.

The Mets, who began Thursday at 45-50, did not announce a corresponding move to replace Marte.